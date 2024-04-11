Recommended network policies
3 min read
We recommend you add the following network policies to build an Internet and SaaS app security strategy for your organization.
For more information on building network policies, refer to Network policies. Restrict access for users included in an identity provider (IdP) user group for risky users. This policy ensures your security team can restrict traffic for users of whom malicious or suspicious activity was detected. Restrict access for devices where baseline posture checks have not passed. If posture checks are integrated with service providers such as Crowdstrike or Intune via the API, this policy dynamically blocks access for devices that do not meet predetermined security requirements. You can add a number of WARP client device posture checks as needed, such as Disk encryption and Domain joined. For more information on device posture checks, refer to Enforce device posture. Allow HTTPS access for user groups. For example, the following policy gives finance users access to any known financial applications: Block traffic to destination IPs, SNIs, and domain SNIs that are malicious or pose a threat to your organization. You can implement this policy by either creating custom blocklists or by using blocklists provided by threat intelligence partners or regional Computer Emergency and Response Teams (CERTs). Ideally, your CERTs can update the blocklist with an API automation to provide real-time threat protection. Allow SSH traffic to specific endpoints on the Internet for specific users. You can create a similar policy for other non-web endpoints that required access. Optionally, you can include a selector to filter by source IP or IdP group. Block all non-web traffic towards the Internet. By using the Detected Protocol selector, you will ensure alternative ports for HTTP and HTTPS are allowed. Implicitly deny all of your internal IP ranges included in a list. We recommend you place this policy at the bottom of your policy list to ensure you explicitly approve traffic defined in the above policies.
Quarantined-Users-NET-Restricted-Access
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP not in list Quarantined-Users-IPAllowlist Or Block SNI not in list Quarantined-Users-HostAllowlist Or Domain SNI not in list Quarantined-Users-DomainAllowlist And User Group Names in Quarantined Users
Posture-Fail-NET-Restricted-Access
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP not in list Posture-Fail-IPAllowlist Or Block SNI not in list Posture-Fail-HostAllowlist Or Domain SNI not in list Posture-Fail-DomainAllowlist And Passed Device Posture Checks not in Windows 10 or higher (OS version)
FinanceUsers-NET-HTTPS-FinanceServers (example)
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP in list Finance Servers And Allow User Group Names in Finance Users
All-NET-Internet-Blocklist
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP in list IP Blocklist Or Block SNI in list Host Blocklist Or Domain SNI in list Domain Blocklist
All-NET-SSH-Internet-Allowlist
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP in list SSHAllowList Or Allow SNI in list SSHAllowlistFQDN And Detected Protocol is SSH And User Group Names in SSH-Allowed-Users
All-NET-NO-HTTP-HTTPS-Internet-Deny
Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP not in list InternalNetwork And Block Detected Protocol is not in HTTP, HTTPS
All-NET-InternalNetwork-ImplicitDeny
Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in list Internal Network IPs Block
