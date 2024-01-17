Metadata Filtering
In addition to providing an input vector to your query, you can also filter by vector metadata associated with every vector. Query results only include vectors that match
filter criteria, meaning that
filter is applied first, and
topK results are taken from the filtered set.
By using metadata filtering to limit the scope of a query, you can filter by specific customer IDs, tenant, product category or any other metadata you associate with your vectors.
Supported operations
Optional
filter property on
query() method specifies metadata filter:
|Operator
|Description
$eq
|Equals
$ne
|Not equals
filtermust be non-empty object whose compact JSON representation must be less than 2048 bytes.
filterobject keys cannot be empty, contain
" | .(dot is reserved for nesting), start with
$, or be longer than 512 characters.
filterobject non-nested values can be
string,
number,
boolean, or
nullvalues.
Namespace versus metadata filtering
Both namespaces and metadata filtering narrow the vector search space for a query. Consider the following when evaluating both filter types:
- A namespace filter is applied before metadata filter(s).
- A vector can only be part of a single namespace with the documented limits. Vector metadata can contain multiple key-value pairs up to metadata per vector limits. Metadata values support different types (
string,
boolean, and others), therefore offering more flexibility.
Valid
filter examples
Implicit
$eq operator
{ "streaming_platform": "netflix" }
Explicit operator
{ "someKey": { "$ne": true } }
Implicit logical
AND with multiple keys
{ "pandas.nice": 42, "someKey": { "$ne": true } }
Keys define nesting with
. (dot)
{ "pandas.nice": 42 } // looks for { "pandas": { "nice": 42 } }
Examples
Add metadata
With the following index definition:
$ npx wrangler vectorize create tutorial-index --dimensions=3 --metric=cosine
Metadata can be added when inserting or upserting vectors.
const newMetadataVectors: Array<VectorizeVector> = [ { id: "1", values: [32.4, 74.1, 3.2], metadata: { url: "/products/sku/13913913", streaming_platform: "netflix" } }, { id: "2", values: [15.1, 19.2, 15.8], metadata: { url: "/products/sku/10148191", streaming_platform: "hbo" } }, { id: "3", values: [0.16, 1.2, 3.8], metadata: { url: "/products/sku/97913813", streaming_platform: "amazon" } }, { id: "4", values: [75.1, 67.1, 29.9], metadata: { url: "/products/sku/418313", streaming_platform: "netflix" } }, { id: "5", values: [58.8, 6.7, 3.4], metadata: { url: "/products/sku/55519183", streaming_platform: "hbo" } },
];
// Upsert vectors with added metadata, returning a count of the vectors upserted and their vector IDs
let upserted = await env.YOUR_INDEX.upsert(newMetadataVectors);
Query examples
Use the
query() method:
let queryVector: Array<number> = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];
// Best match is vector id = 5 (score closet to 1)
let originalMatches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector, { topK: 3, returnValues: true, returnMetadata: true });
Results without metadata filtering:
{ "matches": [ { "id": "5", "score": 0.999909486, "values": [58.79999923706055, 6.699999809265137, 3.4000000953674316], "metadata": { "url": "/products/sku/55519183", "streaming_platform": "hbo" } }, { "id": "4", "score": 0.789848214, "values": [75.0999984741211, 67.0999984741211, 29.899999618530273], "metadata": { "url": "/products/sku/418313", "streaming_platform": "netflix" } }, { "id": "2", "score": 0.611976262, "values": [15.100000381469727, 19.200000762939453, 15.800000190734863], "metadata": { "url": "/products/sku/10148191", "streaming_platform": "hbo" } } ]
}
The same
query() method with a
filter property supports metadata filtering.
let queryVector: Array<number> = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];
// Best match is vector id = 4 with metadata filter
let metadataMatches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector, { topK: 3, filter: { streaming_platform: "netflix" }, returnValues: true, returnMetadata: true } )
Results with metadata filtering:
{ "matches": [ { "id": "4", "score": 0.789848214, "values": [ 75.0999984741211, 67.0999984741211, 29.899999618530273], "metadata": { "url": "/products/sku/418313", "streaming_platform": "netflix" } }, { "id": "1", "score": 0.491185264, "values": [32.400001525878906, 74.0999984741211, 3.200000047683716], "metadata": { "url": "/products/sku/13913913", "streaming_platform": "netflix" } } ]
}
Limitations
- Only newly created indexes on or after 2023-12-06 support metadata filtering. Previously created indexes cannot be migrated to support metadata filtering.