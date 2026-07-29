Change your authoritative nameservers (Full setup)

Set up a primary zone (Full setup)

Overview Before you begin 1. Add your domain to Cloudflare 2. Review your DNS records Common records Proxy status 3. Change your nameservers 3.1. Get nameserver names 3.2. Log in to your registrar 3.3. Turn off DNSSEC 3.4. Update your registrar 3.5. Verify changes 4. Re-enable DNSSEC

Cloudflare DNS offers a few different setup options. A primary setup (also known as full) is the most common and the only one available for Free or Pro plans. For details, refer to About. For more introductory context, refer to Concepts.

Before you begin

Make sure that you:

Create a Cloudflare account — If you have not already, sign up for a Cloudflare account.

Own a domain name — You need a registered domain (for example, example.com ). If you do not have one, you can register a domain at-cost through Cloudflare Registrar ↗ . Domains purchased through Cloudflare Registrar automatically use Cloudflare for authoritative DNS, so you can skip the rest of this tutorial.

1. Add your domain to Cloudflare

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Go to Domains ↗ Select Onboard a domain. Enter your apex domain (for example, example.com ) and choose how you would like to add your DNS records. Select Continue and choose a plan ↗. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone Zone Edit

Zone DNS Edit Create Zone bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "<YOUR_DOMAIN>", "account": { "id": "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" } }'

Note If Cloudflare is unable to identify your domain as a registered domain, make sure you are using an existing top-level domain ↗ ( .com , .net , .biz , or others). Cloudflare requires your apex domain to be one level below a valid TLD defined in the Public Suffix List (PSL) ↗. Enterprise customers can onboard lower-level subdomains using Subdomain setup.

DNS records quick scan Cloudflare can automatically scan for your records and add them to the DNS zone for you, or you can add records manually. These records show up under your domain on the DNS Records ↗ page of the dashboard. Note If you add a zone via the API, you can manually invoke the quick scan with the Trigger DNS Records Scan endpoint.

2. Review your DNS records

Your DNS records must be accurate for your domain to work properly. If you don't know what DNS records are, consider the video below for a quick explanation.

Note If you activate your domain on Cloudflare without setting up the correct DNS records for your domain, your visitors may experience DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN errors.

Common records

Since the quick scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, you need to review your records, paying special attention to the following:

Zone apex records ( example.com ) More about zone apex records Zone apex refers to the domain or subdomain that you are adding to Cloudflare. Usually, the zone apex record makes your domain accessible by visitors. In this case, the necessary record type (A, AAAA, or CNAME) and its content will depend on the provider that hosts your website or application. If you are using Cloudflare Workers, refer to Custom domains. If you are using other providers, look for their guidance on how to connect domains managed on external DNS services. Then, make sure you have the records required by your hosting provider on your DNS records table at Cloudflare.

Subdomain records ( www.example.com or blog.example.com ) More about subdomain records Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example, blog.example.com might be your blog, support.example.com could be your customer help portal, and store.example.com would be your e-commerce site. Even if you do not require specific subdomains, you might want to set up at least a subdomain record on www . It will usually point to the same content as what you have on the apex domain ( example.com ) or use a redirect. Having a subdomain DNS record on www helps guarantee that a visitor who types www. in front of your domain address can still find your website or application.

Email records More about email records Depending on your business needs, you can configure DNS records so that you can use your domain to receive emails, receive and send emails from your domain, or prevent others from sending emails on your behalf (spoofing). Below are some examples of what those DNS records might look like. The exact values for your DNS mail records depend on your email provider. If you have issues, review the Troubleshooting and contact your email service provider to confirm your DNS records are correct. Type Name Content Proxy status TTL A mail 192.0.2.1 DNS Only Auto MX example.com 5 john.mx.example-server.test DNS Only Auto TXT _dmarc "v=DMARC1; p=reject; sp=... DNS Only Auto TXT *._domainkey "v=DKIM1; k=rsa; p=..." DNS Only Auto TXT example.com "v=spf1 ip4:..." DNS Only Auto

Proxy status

Each A, AAAA, and CNAME record has a proxy status toggle:

Proxied (orange cloud): web traffic goes through the Cloudflare network, which provides caching, DDoS protection, and other security features.

(orange cloud): web traffic goes through the Cloudflare network, which provides caching, DDoS protection, and other security features. DNS only (gray cloud): Cloudflare returns the DNS record value but does not proxy traffic. Use this for CNAME records that verify your domain for third-party services.

3. Change your nameservers

Your domain will be assigned two authoritative Cloudflare nameservers. Nameservers are specialized servers that store your domain's DNS records and "answer" requests from browsers by providing the specific IP address needed to connect to your website.

Caution If your domain is particularly sensitive to downtime, review our suggestions to minimize downtime.

3.1. Get nameserver names

Your assigned nameservers are displayed as part of the onboarding flow. If you need to find them once again, go the zone Overview page. Go to Overview ↗ Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Trust and Safety Write

Trust and Safety Read

Zero Trust: PII Read

Zaraz Edit

Zaraz Read

Zaraz Admin

Access: Apps and Policies Revoke

Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read

Access: Apps and Policies Revoke

Access: Mutual TLS Certificates Write

Access: Organizations, Identity Providers, and Groups Write

Zone Settings Write

Zone Settings Read

Zone Read

DNS Read

Workers Scripts Write

Workers Scripts Read

Zone Write

Workers Routes Write

Workers Routes Read

Stream Write

Stream Read

SSL and Certificates Write

SSL and Certificates Read

Logs Write

Logs Read

Cache Purge

Page Rules Write

Page Rules Read

Load Balancers Write

Load Balancers Read

Firewall Services Write

Firewall Services Read

DNS Write

Apps Write

Analytics Read

Access: Apps and Policies Write

Access: Apps and Policies Read Zone Details bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID " \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

Note Cloudflare automatically assigns nameservers to a domain and these assignments cannot be changed. For more details, refer to Nameserver assignments.

3.2. Log in to your registrar

Log in to the admin account for your domain registrar. If you do not know your provider, use ICANN Lookup ↗.

Note Depending on your use case, you may have to perform this step on the DNS records management of your domain parent zone, or at a domain reseller, instead. Refer to Nameservers for details.

3.3. Turn off DNSSEC

If your domain has DNSSEC1 active, you must turn it off at your registrar before replacing nameservers. Changing nameservers while DNSSEC is active can cause your domain to become unreachable. You can re-enable DNSSEC through Cloudflare after your domain is active.

Note If your previous provider allows you to add DNSKEY records on the zone apex and use these records in responses to DNS queries, refer to this migration tutorial to learn how to migrate a zone with DNSSEC enabled.

Remove your existing authoritative nameservers. Add the nameservers provided by Cloudflare. If their names are not copied exactly, your DNS will not resolve correctly.

To avoid common issues, refer to our Nameserver replacement checklist.

3.5. Verify changes

Wait up to 24 hours while your registrar updates your nameservers.

When your domain is Active:

You will receive an email from Cloudflare.

Your domain will have a status of Active on the Domains page of your account.

on the page of your account. Online tools such as https://www.whatsmydns.net/ ↗ will show your Cloudflare-assigned nameservers (most of these tools use cached query results, so it may take longer for them to show the updated nameservers).

will show your Cloudflare-assigned nameservers (most of these tools use cached query results, so it may take longer for them to show the updated nameservers). CLI commands will show your Cloudflare-assigned nameservers

*macOS/Linux* whois <DOMAIN_NAME> dig ns <DOMAIN_NAME> @1.1.1.1 dig ns <DOMAIN_NAME> @8.8.8.8 dig <DOMAIN_NAME> +trace *Windows* nslookup -type=ns <DOMAIN_NAME> 1.1.1.1 nslookup -type=ns <DOMAIN_NAME> 8.8.8.8

Note If you see unexpected results, refer to our troubleshooting suggestions and check with your domain registrar. If your zone is stuck in Pending Nameserver Update, refer to Zone stuck in Pending Nameserver Update for how to verify the delegation at the parent zone.

4. Re-enable DNSSEC

If you turned off DNSSEC before updating your nameservers, you can now re-enable DNSSEC through Cloudflare to protect your domain from spoofing.