Perplexity

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/perplexity-ai

Example fetch request curl --request POST \ --url https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/perplexity-ai/chat/completions \ --header 'accept: application/json' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer pplx-XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX' \ --data '{ "model": "mistral-7b-instruct", "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "Be precise and concise." }, { "role": "user", "content": "How many stars are there in our galaxy?" } ] }'

Perplexity doesn’t have their own SDK, but they have compatability with the OpenAI SDK. You can use the OpenAI SDK to make a Perplexity call through AI Gateway as follows: