Google Cloud SQL
Connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL database instance.
This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL MySQL database instance.
To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.
When creating the instance or when editing an existing instance in the Google Cloud Console ↗:
To allow Hyperdrive to reach your instance:
- In the Cloud Console ↗, select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to.
- Expand Connections > Networking > ensure Public IP is enabled > Add a Network and input
0.0.0.0/0.
- Select Done > Save to persist your changes.
- Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Public IP address of your instance.
To create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as:
- Select Users in the sidebar.
- Select Add User Account > select Built-in authentication.
- Provide a name (for example,
hyperdrive-user), then select Generate to generate a password.
- Copy this password to your clipboard before selecting Add to create the user.
With the username, password, public IP address and (optional) database name (default:
mysql), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.
To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:
- The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.
- The database username (for example,
hyperdrive-demo) you configured in a previous step.
- The password associated with that username.
- The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example,
mysql.
Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:
Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.
To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command.
- Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or,
- Replace
user,
password,
HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS,
port, and
database_nameplaceholders with those specific to your database:
This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:
Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
Create a new
connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
