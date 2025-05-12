This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Google Cloud SQL MySQL database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you will need to ensure that Hyperdrive has valid user credentials and network access.

Note To allow Hyperdrive to connect to your database, you must allow Cloudflare IPs to be able to access your database. You can either allow-list all IP address ranges (0.0.0.0 - 255.255.255.255) or restrict your IP access control list to the IP ranges used by Hyperdrive. Alternatively, you can connect to your databases over in your private network using Cloudflare Tunnels.

Cloud Console

When creating the instance or when editing an existing instance in the Google Cloud Console ↗:

To allow Hyperdrive to reach your instance:

In the Cloud Console ↗ , select the instance you want Hyperdrive to connect to. Expand Connections > Networking > ensure Public IP is enabled > Add a Network and input 0.0.0.0/0 . Select Done > Save to persist your changes. Select Overview from the sidebar and note down the Public IP address of your instance.

To create a user for Hyperdrive to connect as:

Select Users in the sidebar. Select Add User Account > select Built-in authentication. Provide a name (for example, hyperdrive-user ), then select Generate to generate a password. Copy this password to your clipboard before selecting Add to create the user.

With the username, password, public IP address and (optional) database name (default: mysql ), you can now create a Hyperdrive database configuration.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, mysql .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

mysql://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command.

Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or,

Replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="mysql://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install the mysql2 ↗ driver:

Terminal window # mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required npm install mysql2

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a new connection instance and pass the Hyperdrive parameters:

// mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required import { createConnection } from "mysql2/promise" ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker). const connection = await createConnection ( { host : env . HYPERDRIVE . host , user : env . HYPERDRIVE . user , password : env . HYPERDRIVE . password , database : env . HYPERDRIVE . database , port : env . HYPERDRIVE . port , // Required to enable mysql2 compatibility for Workers disableEval : true , } ) ; try { // Sample query const [ results , fields ] = await connection . query ( "SHOW tables;" ) ; // Clean up the client after the response is returned, before the Worker is killed ctx . waitUntil ( connection . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { results , fields } ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . error ( e ) ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note The minimum version of mysql2 required for Hyperdrive is 3.13.0 .

