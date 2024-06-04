Alerts for Radar
Radar Alerts
Who is it for?
Customers who want to receive a notification when traffic anomalies, outages, route hijacks, or route leaks are impacting one or more countries, regions, or autonomous systems (ASNs) of interest.
Other options / filters
Filters include:
You have the option to send the notification via email, webhook, or PagerDuty.
Included with
All Cloudflare plans.
What should you do if you receive one?
Further action will depend on your role. Refer to the Radar documentation for more information.