Device serial numbers
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
Cloudflare Zero Trust allows you to build Zero Trust rules based on device serial numbers. You can create these rules so that access to applications is granted only to users connecting from company devices.
Create a list of serial numbers
To create rules based on device serial numbers, you first need to create a Gateway List of numbers.
In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to My Team > Lists.
Select Create manual list or Upload CSV. For larger teams, it is recommended to upload a CSV or use Cloudflare’s API endpoint.
Give your list a descriptive name, as this name will appear when configuring your policies.
Set List Type to Serial numbers.
Enter the serial numbers of the devices your team manages, or upload your CSV file.
Select Save.
You can now create an Access policy or a Gateway network policy that checks if the device presents a serial number on your list. In Access, the serial number check will appear as a Device Posture - Serial Number List selector. In Gateway, your serial number list will appear in the Value dropdown when you choose the Passed Device Posture Check selector.
Determine the serial number
On macOS
- Open a terminal window.
- Use the
system_profilercommand to check for the value of
SPHardwareDataTypengand retrieve the serial number.system_profiler SPHardwareDataTypeng
On Windows
- Open a Powershell window.
- Use the
Get-CimInstancecommand to get the SerialNumber property of the
Win32_BIOSclass.Get-CimInstance Win32_BIOS
On Linux
- Open a Terminal Window
- Use the
dmidecodecommand to get the version property
system-serial-number.sudo dmidecode -s system-serial-number