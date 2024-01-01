 Skip to content
Cards

Cards are a built-in component provided by Starlight.

Check this out

Interesting content you want to highlight.

 
import { Card } from '~/components';


<Card title="Check this out" icon="puzzle">
  Interesting content you want to highlight.
</Card>

List cards

Links

  • foo
  • bar
  • baz
 
import { ListCard } from "~/components";


<ListCard title="Links" icon="puzzle">
  - foo
  - bar
  - baz
</ListCard>
 
import { LinkTitleCard } from '~/components';


<LinkTitleCard
  title="Check this out"
  icon="puzzle"
  href="/style-guide/components/cards/"
>
  Interesting content you want to highlight.
</LinkTitleCard>
