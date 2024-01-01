Cards are a built-in component provided by Starlight.
Check this out
Interesting content you want to highlight.
import { Card } from '~/components';
<Card title="Check this out" icon="puzzle"> Interesting content you want to highlight.</Card>
Links
import { ListCard } from "~/components";
<ListCard title="Links" icon="puzzle"> - foo - bar - baz</ListCard>
import { LinkTitleCard } from '~/components';
<LinkTitleCard title="Check this out" icon="puzzle" href="/style-guide/components/cards/"> Interesting content you want to highlight.</LinkTitleCard>