Client certificate

The Client Certificate device posture attribute checks if the device has a valid certificate signed by a trusted certificate authority (CA). The posture check can be used in Gateway and Access policies to ensure that the user is connecting from a managed device.

You will need a root CA that issues client certificates for your devices. You can use the Cloudflare PKI toolkit to generate a sample root CA for testing.

​​ Configure the client certificate check

Use the Upload mTLS certificate endpoint API link label Open API docs link to upload the certificate and private key to Cloudflare. The certificate must be a root CA, formatted as a single string with

replacing the line breaks.

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/mtls_certificates" \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "example_ca_cert", "certificates": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

XXXXX

-----END CERTIFICATE-----", "private_key": "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

XXXXX

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----", "ca": true }' The response will return a UUID for the certificate:

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "2458ce5a-0c35-4c7f-82c7-8e9487d3ff60" , "name" : "example_ca_cert" , "issuer" : "O=Example Inc.,L=California,ST=San Francisco,C=US" , "signature" : "SHA256WithRSA" ... } In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Client certificate. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. Certificate ID: Enter the UUID of the root CA. Common name: Enter the common name of the client certificate (not the root CA). Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the client certificate check is returning the expected results.

​​ How WARP checks for a client certificate

Learn how the WARP client determines if a client certificate is installed and trusted on the device.

macOS

Windows

Linux Open Terminal. Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:

$ /usr/bin/security find-certificate -c "<COMMON_NAME>" -p /Library/Keychains/System.keychain Open a Powershell window. Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:

PS C: \ Users \ JohnDoe > Get-ChildItem Cert: \ LocalMachine \ Root \ | where { $_ .Subject -like "*<COMMON_NAME>*" } Open Terminal. Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:

$ certutil -L -d sql:/etc/pki/nssdb -r -n <COMMON_NAME>

For the posture check to pass, a certificate must appear in the output that validates against the uploaded root CA.