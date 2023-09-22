Client certificate
Feature availability
|Operating systems
|WARP mode required
|Zero Trust plans
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|WARP with Gateway
|All plans
The Client Certificate device posture attribute checks if the device has a valid certificate signed by a trusted certificate authority (CA). The posture check can be used in Gateway and Access policies to ensure that the user is connecting from a managed device.
Prerequisites
You will need a root CA that issues client certificates for your devices. You can use the Cloudflare PKI toolkit to generate a sample root CA for testing.
Configure the client certificate check
Use the Upload mTLS certificate endpoint to upload the certificate and private key to Cloudflare. The certificate must be a root CA, formatted as a single string with
\nreplacing the line breaks.curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/mtls_certificates" \--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \--header "Content-Type: application/json" \--data '{"name": "example_ca_cert","certificates": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nXXXXX\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----","private_key": "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----\nXXXXX\n-----END PRIVATE KEY-----","ca": true}'
The response will return a UUID for the certificate:{"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": [],"result": {"id": "2458ce5a-0c35-4c7f-82c7-8e9487d3ff60","name": "example_ca_cert","issuer": "O=Example Inc.,L=California,ST=San Francisco,C=US","signature": "SHA256WithRSA"...}
In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.
Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
Select Client certificate.
You will be prompted for the following information:
- Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.
- Operating system: Select your operating system.
- Certificate ID: Enter the UUID of the root CA.
- Common name: Enter the common name of the client certificate (not the root CA).
Select Save.
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the client certificate check is returning the expected results.
How WARP checks for a client certificate
Learn how the WARP client determines if a client certificate is installed and trusted on the device.
- Open Terminal.
- Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:
$ /usr/bin/security find-certificate -c "<COMMON_NAME>" -p /Library/Keychains/System.keychain
- Open a Powershell window.
- Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:
PS C:\Users\JohnDoe> Get-ChildItem Cert:\LocalMachine\Root\ | where{$_.Subject -like "*<COMMON_NAME>*"}
- Open Terminal.
- Run the following command to search for a certificate with a specific common name:
$ certutil -L -d sql:/etc/pki/nssdb -r -n <COMMON_NAME>
For the posture check to pass, a certificate must appear in the output that validates against the uploaded root CA.