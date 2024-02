Reference diagram

A single diagram that portrays all or part of Cloudflare’s platform and how Cloudflare would align with a customer’s infrastructure or use case.

​​ Used in

Reference architecture, Reference architecture diagram

A single diagram that shows a complete Cloudflare architecture aligned with a specific infrastructure or use case. Whenever possible, the image should be an SVG. For more information, refer to Diagrams.

A fully deployed SASE solution with Cloudflare