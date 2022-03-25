Deploy an Eleventy site
Eleventy is a simple static site generator. In this guide, you will create a new Eleventy site and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will be using the
eleventy CLI to create a new Eleventy site.
Installing Eleventy
Install the
eleventy CLI by running the following command in your terminal:
$ npm install -g @11ty/eleventy
Creating a new project
There are a lot of starter projects available on the Eleventy website. As an example, use the
eleventy-base-blog project by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git clone https://github.com/11ty/eleventy-base-blog.git my-blog-name
$ cd my-blog-name
$ npm install
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Related resources:
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following command in your terminal:
$ git remote set-url origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and choose “Eleventy” from the Framework preset dropdown.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Eleventy site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Eleventy site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .