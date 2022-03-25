Cloudflare Docs
Deploy an Eleventy site

Eleventy is a simple static site generator. In this guide, you will create a new Eleventy site and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages. You will be using the eleventy CLI to create a new Eleventy site.

Installing Eleventy

Install the eleventy CLI by running the following command in your terminal:

$ npm install -g @11ty/eleventy

Creating a new project

There are a lot of starter projects available on the Eleventy website. As an example, use the eleventy-base-blog project by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git clone https://github.com/11ty/eleventy-base-blog.git my-blog-name

$ cd my-blog-name

$ npm install

Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Related resources:

Creating a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following command in your terminal:

$ git remote set-url origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo

$ git branch -M main

$ git push -u origin main

Deploying with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and choose “Eleventy” from the Framework preset dropdown.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev. Every time you commit new code to your Eleventy site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

