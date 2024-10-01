 Skip to content
Create your first network policy

You can control network-level traffic by filtering requests by selectors such as IP addresses and ports. You can also integrate network policies with an identity provider to apply identity-based filtering.

To create a new network policy:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Firewall policies.
  2. In the Network tab, select Add a policy.
  3. Name the policy.
  4. Under Traffic, build a logical expression that defines the traffic you want to allow or block.
  5. Choose an Action to take when traffic matches the logical expression.

    In the following example, you can use a list of device serial numbers to ensure users can only access an application if they connect with the WARP client from a company device:

    SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
    Passed Device Posture Checksnot inDevice serial numbersAndBlock
    SNI Domainisinternalapp.com
  6. Select Create policy.

For more information, refer to network policies.

