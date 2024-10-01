Create your first network policy

You can control network-level traffic by filtering requests by selectors such as IP addresses and ports. You can also integrate network policies with an identity provider to apply identity-based filtering.

To create a new network policy:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Gateway > Firewall policies. In the Network tab, select Add a policy. Name the policy. Under Traffic, build a logical expression that defines the traffic you want to allow or block. Choose an Action to take when traffic matches the logical expression. In the following example, you can use a list of device serial numbers to ensure users can only access an application if they connect with the WARP client from a company device: Selector Operator Value Logic Action Passed Device Posture Checks not in Device serial numbers And Block SNI Domain is internalapp.com Select Create policy.

For more information, refer to network policies.