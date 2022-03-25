Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and website.

Enter a descriptive name for the HTTP Request Header Modification Rule in Rule name .

Under When incoming requests match , define the rule expression . Check the available fields and functions .

For Modify request header , select one of the following options:

Enter the name of the HTTP request header to modify in Header name and the static value or expression in Value , if you are setting the header value.

To modify another HTTP request header in the same rule, click + Set new header.

The following example includes the modification of three headers using the available actions: