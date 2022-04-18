Deploy a Qwik site
Qwik is an open-source, DOM-centric, resumable web application framework designed for best possible time to interactive by focusing on resumability of server-side rendering of HTML and fine-grained lazy-loading of code.
In this guide, you will create a new Qwik application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Creating a new project
Create a new project by running the following command in your terminal:
$ npm create [email protected]
You will be prompted to select a starter, of which you can choose any of the available options. Then you will be prompted to choose a server; this guide uses Cloudflare Pages.
By selecting Cloudflare Pages as your server option in the terminal drop-down menu, your folder will have a
functions/[[path]].ts file. The
[[path]] filename indicates that this file will handle requests to all incoming URLs; refer to Path segments to learn more.
After selecting your server option, change the directory to your project and render your project by running the following command:
cd [whatever you named the project] npm install npm start
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of git. If you are new to git, refer to this summarized git handbook on how to set up git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Related resources:
Creating a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/yourgithubusername/githubrepo
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploying with Cloudflare Pages
Deploy your site to Pages by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Framework preset
Qwik
|Build command
npm run build
|Build directory
dist
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing
npm, your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev.
Every time you commit new code to your Qwik site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, to preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Qwik site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides .