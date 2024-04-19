Cloudflare Docs
Workers AI
Workers AI
Get started in the dashboard

Follow this guide to create a Workers AI application using the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Prerequisites

Sign up for a Cloudflare account if you have not already.

​​ Steps

To create a Workers AI application:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Select Workers & Pages > Create application.
  3. Under Create using a template, select LLM App. After you select your template, an AI binding will be created for you in the dashboard.
  4. Review the provided code and select Deploy.
  5. Preview your Worker at its provided workers.dev subdomain.