Get started in the dashboard
Follow this guide to create a Workers AI application using the Cloudflare dashboard.
Prerequisites
Sign up for a Cloudflare account if you have not already.
Steps
To create a Workers AI application:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages > Create application.
- Under Create using a template, select LLM App. After you select your template, an AI binding will be created for you in the dashboard.
- Review the provided code and select Deploy.
- Preview your Worker at its provided
workers.devsubdomain.