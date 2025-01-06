 Skip to content
Terraform configuration examples

The following Terraform configuration examples address common scenarios for managing, configuring, and using WAF content scanning.

For more information, refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation.

If you are using the Cloudflare API, refer to Common API calls.

Enable WAF content scanning

Use the cloudflare_content_scanning resource to enable content scanning for a zone. For example:

resource "cloudflare_content_scanning" "zone_content_scanning_example" {
  zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>"
  enabled = true
}

Configure a custom scan expression

Use the cloudflare_content_scanning_expression resource to add a custom scan expression. For example:

resource "cloudflare_content_scanning_expression" "my_custom_scan_expression" {
  zone_id = <ZONE_ID>
  payload = "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"file\")"
}

For more information, refer to Custom scan expressions.

Add a custom rule to block malicious uploads

This example adds a custom rule that blocks requests with one or more content objects considered malicious by using one of the content scanning fields in the rule expression.

To use the cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj field you must enable content scanning.

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "zone_custom_firewall_malicious_uploads" {
  zone_id     = "<ZONE_ID>"
  name        = "Phase entry point ruleset for custom rules in my zone"
  description = ""
  kind        = "zone"
  phase       = "http_request_firewall_custom"


  rules {
    ref         = "block_malicious_uploads"
    description = "Block requests uploading malicious content objects"
    expression  = "(cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj and http.request.uri.path eq \"/upload.php\")"
    action      = "block"
  }
}

More resources

For additional Terraform configuration examples, refer to WAF custom rules configuration using Terraform.