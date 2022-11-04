Cloudflare Docs
D1
Cloudflare Docs
D1
    Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
    GitHub icon
    Visit D1 on GitHub
    Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

    Supported Wrangler commands

    You can also interact with D1 with Wrangler commands. As of today, the following commands are currently supported:

    CommandDescription
    wrangler d1 create <database-name>Creates a new D1 database and provides the binding and UUID that you will put in your wrangler.toml file.
    wrangler d1 listList out all D1 databases on your account
    wrangler d1 delete <database-name>Delete your D1 database from your account
    wrangler d1 execute <database-name> --command "<SQL-query>"Execute query on database
    wrangler d1 execute <database-name> --file ./setup.sqlExecute queries within a .sql file
    wrangler d1 backup create <databaseInitiate a backup
    wrangler d1 backup listList out all available backups
    wrangler d1 backup restoreRestore a backup to a new database
    wrangler d1 backup downloadDownload existing data to your local machine