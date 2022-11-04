Supported Wrangler commands
You can also interact with D1 with Wrangler commands. As of today, the following commands are currently supported:
|Command
|Description
wrangler d1 create <database-name>
|Creates a new D1 database and provides the binding and UUID that you will put in your
wrangler.toml file.
wrangler d1 list
|List out all D1 databases on your account
wrangler d1 delete <database-name>
|Delete your D1 database from your account
wrangler d1 execute <database-name> --command "<SQL-query>"
|Execute query on database
wrangler d1 execute <database-name> --file ./setup.sql
|Execute queries within a .sql file
wrangler d1 backup create <database
|Initiate a backup
wrangler d1 backup list
|List out all available backups
wrangler d1 backup restore
|Restore a backup to a new database
wrangler d1 backup download
|Download existing data to your local machine