Set up a partial (CNAME) zone

A CNAME setup (also known as partial setup) allows you to use Cloudflare's reverse proxy while maintaining your primary and authoritative DNS provider.
Use this option to proxy only individual subdomains through Cloudflare when you cannot change your authoritative DNS provider. You will be able to create A, AAAA, and CNAME records, which are the DNS record types that can be proxied.
-
Create a Cloudflare account and add your domain.
-
Choose Business or Enterprise as your plan.
-
If you are onboarding a new domain to Cloudflare, ignore the instructions to change your nameservers.
-
(Recommended) Plan for SSL/TLS certificates:
If you are only using Universal SSL prior to converting your zone, a certificate will be provisioned for your subdomains only after each of the respective DNS records (step 3 below) are proxied. Refer to Enable Universal SSL for details.
If your domain is sensitive to downtime, instead of using Universal SSL, consider using an advanced certificate with delegated DCV.
- On the Overview page, select Convert to CNAME DNS Setup.
- Select Convert to confirm.
- Save the information from the Verification TXT Record. If you lose the information, you can also access it on the DNS Records ↗ page, under Verification TXT Record.
- Make sure that you have all the DNS records (A, AAAA, or CNAME) for subdomains that you want to proxy through Cloudflare.
If you are adding a zone for the first time via API you can add it directly with a
type of
partial, without converting it.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone Zone Edit
Zone DNS Edit
Add the Verification TXT Record at your authoritative DNS provider. Cloudflare will verify the TXT record and send a confirmation email. This can take up to a few hours.
Example verification record
A verification record for
example.com might be:
|Type
|Name
|Content
|TXT
|
cloudflare-verify.example.com
|966215192-518620144
The verification record must remain in place for as long as your domain is active on a CNAME setup on Cloudflare.
If your organization has multiple Cloudflare accounts, also consider using zone holds to have more control over domain ownership.
-
At your authoritative DNS provider:
- Create CNAME records pointing to
{your-hostname}.cdn.cloudflare.netfor every hostname you wish to proxy through Cloudflare.
Example CNAME record at authoritative DNS provider
The CNAME record for
www.example.comwould be:
- Create CNAME records pointing to
-
Remove any previously existing A, AAAA, or CNAME records referencing the hostnames you want to proxy through Cloudflare. For these hostnames, leave only the records pointing to
{your-hostname}.cdn.cloudflare.net.
-
Repeat this process for each subdomain that should be proxied to Cloudflare.
If you are preparing a conversion from CNAME setup (partial) to primary setup (full), or if you have a more specific use case, you can use the Create DNS Record API endpoint to create DNS records of any supported type.