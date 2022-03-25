Set up a partial (CNAME) zone

A partial (CNAME) setup allows you to use Cloudflare’s reverse proxy while maintaining your primary and authoritative DNS provider.

Use this option to proxy only individual subdomains through Cloudflare’s global edge network when you cannot change your authoritative DNS provider. A partial setup is only available to customers on a Business or Enterprise plan.

​​ Step 1 — Add your domain to Cloudflare

Create a Cloudflare account and add your domain External link icon Open external link . For your Plan, choose Business or Enterprise. Add your domain to Cloudflare. You should land on the Overview page. Ignore the instructions to change your nameservers. For Advanced Actions, click Convert to CNAME DNS Setup. Click Convert. Save the information from the Verification TXT Record. If you lose the information, you can also access it by going to DNS > Verification TXT Record.

​​ Step 2 — Verify ownership for your domain

Once you add your domain to Cloudflare , add the Verification TXT Record at your authoritative DNS provider. Cloudflare will verify the TXT record and send a confirmation email. This can take up to a few hours. Example verification record A verification record for example.com might be: Type Name Content TXT cloudflare-verify.example.com 966215192-518620144

That record must remain in place for as long as your domain is active on the partial setup on Cloudflare.

​​ Optional — Provision an SSL certificate

To provision a Universal SSL certificate through Cloudflare, follow these instructions .

​​ Step 3 — Add DNS records