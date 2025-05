Make sure that your alias domain has a proxied DNS A or CNAME record that properly resolves DNS queries. You may also want to include a record for the www subdomain.

Use the IP address 192.0.2.1 for the A record. This address does not route traffic to an origin server but allows Cloudflare to apply rules, redirects, and Workers to incoming traffic. The equivalent IP address for an AAAA record is 100:: .