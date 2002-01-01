Dispositions and attributes

Email Security uses a variety of factors to determine whether a given email message, domain, URL, or packet is part of a phishing campaign. These small pattern assessments are dynamic in nature and — in many cases — no single pattern will determine the final verdict.

Detection vs. disposition Detection is the process Email Security does to identify what threat an email may contain. An email can have multiple detections, but they will only have one and final disposition. The detections an email have will determine the disposition of the email.

Dispositions

Any traffic that flows through Email Security is given a final disposition, which represents our evaluation of that specific message. Each message will receive only one disposition header, so your organization can take clear and specific actions on different message types.

You can use disposition values when setting up auto-moves.

Available values