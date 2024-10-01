Convert partial setup to full setup
If you initially set up a partial domain on Cloudflare, you can later migrate it to a full setup.
-
Meaning you have one or more subdomains (
sub.example.com) added to Cloudflare as their own zone, separate from your apex domain (
example.com). ↩
In the Cloudflare dashboard, either order an advanced certificate or upload a custom SSL certificate for your website or application.
You should also verify that the status of your SSL certificate is Active.
At least 24 hours prior to converting your zone, disable DNSSEC at your authoritative DNS provider.
In the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Go to DNS > Settings.
- Select Convert to Primary DNS (this will not affect how your traffic is proxied).
- Import your records into Cloudflare DNS and verify that they have been configured correctly. Usually, you will want to import unproxied records.
Get your assigned Cloudflare nameservers from DNS > Records and update your nameservers at your registrar.
Cloudflare recommends that you also enable DNSSEC from DNS > Settings and add the DS record to your registrar.
Once all the DNS TTLs expire, all your DNS queries will be answered by the Cloudflare global network.
Start proxying additional hostnames by enabling the proxy status (also known as orange-clouding) for specific DNS records. Previously proxied subdomains will continue to be proxied without any interruption.