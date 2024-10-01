Convert partial setup to full setup

If you initially set up a partial domain on Cloudflare, you can later migrate it to a full setup.

Subdomain setup If you also use subdomain setup1, consider the available combinations and whether your zone conversion could have any implications.

1. Prepare Cloudflare SSL/TLS

In the Cloudflare dashboard, either order an advanced certificate or upload a custom SSL certificate for your website or application.

You should also verify that the status of your SSL certificate is Active.

Note It is possible to use Universal SSL instead, but you should consider the following: Universal certificates can take at least 15 minutes to be issued.

You should make sure to add Cloudflare nameservers to your registrar within 72 hours of the conversion process.

Universal SSL only supports first-level subdomains.

To minimize downtime, it is recommended having a certificate in place beforehand.

At least 24 hours prior to converting your zone, disable DNSSEC at your authoritative DNS provider.

Note As a best practice, you should also delete the previous zone activation TXT record at your authoritative DNS provider. To locate this value in the Cloudflare dashboard, go to DNS > Records and find the Verification TXT Record.

3. Convert to full setup

In the Cloudflare dashboard:

Go to DNS > Settings. Select Convert to Primary DNS (this will not affect how your traffic is proxied). Import your records into Cloudflare DNS and verify that they have been configured correctly. Usually, you will want to import unproxied records.

4. Activate full setup

Get your assigned Cloudflare nameservers from DNS > Records and update your nameservers at your registrar.

Warning If you are counting on Universal SSL certificates to cover your website or application, make sure to add Cloudflare nameservers to your registrar within 72 hours of the conversion process.

Cloudflare recommends that you also enable DNSSEC from DNS > Settings and add the DS record to your registrar.

Once all the DNS TTLs expire, all your DNS queries will be answered by the Cloudflare global network.

Start proxying additional hostnames by enabling the proxy status (also known as orange-clouding) for specific DNS records. Previously proxied subdomains will continue to be proxied without any interruption.