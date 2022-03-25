Generic OIDC

Cloudflare Access has a generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) connector to help you integrate IdPs not already set in Access.

At the moment, Access does not support sending custom parameters to identity providers. If you need to send custom parameters to your identity provider, consider setting it up through SAML .

​​ Setting up a generic OIDC

To set up a generic OIDC:

Visit your identity provider and create a client/app. When creating a client/app, your IdP may request an authorized redirect URI. Enter your team domain followed by this callback at the end of the path: /cdn-cgi/access/callback . For example: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback Copy the content of these fields: Client ID

Client secret

Auth URL: The authorization_endpoint URL of your IdP

URL of your IdP Token URL: The token_endpoint URL of your IdP

Certificate URL: The jwks_uri endpoint of your IdP to allow the IdP keys to sign the tokens You can find these values on your identity provider’s OIDC discovery endpoint. Some providers call this the “well-known URL.” On the Zero Trust dashboard, navigate to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, click Add new. Choose OpenID Connect on the next page. In the Name field, enter your IdP. Then, paste in the Client ID and Client secret. Click Save. To test that your connection is working, navigate to Authentication > Login methods and click Test next to the login method you want to test.

On success, a confirmation screen displays.

