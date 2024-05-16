Deploy a VitePress site
VitePress is a static site generator (SSG) designed for building fast, content-centric websites. VitePress takes your source content written in Markdown, applies a theme to it, and generates static HTML pages that can be easily deployed anywhere.
In this guide, you will create a new VitePress project and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
Set up a new project
VitePress ships with a command line setup wizard that will help you scaffold a basic project.
$ npx vitepress init
$ pnpm vitepress init
$ yarn vitepress init
$ bun vitepress init
Install VitePress
$ npm add -D vitepress
$ pnpm add -D vitepress
$ yarn add -D vitepress
$ bun add -D vitepress
Before you continue
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation and Git documentation for more information.
Create a GitHub repository
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new. After creating a new repository, go to your newly created project directory to prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
$ git init
$ git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-gh-username>/<repository-name>
$ git add .
$ git commit -m "Initial commit"
$ git branch -M main
$ git push -u origin main
Deploy with Cloudflare Pages
To deploy your site to Pages:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.
- Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, the following information will be provided:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
main
|Build command
npx vitepress build
|Build directory
.vitepress/dist
After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. Cloudflare Pages will install
vitepress, your project dependencies, and build your site, before deploying it.
After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on
*.pages.dev. Every time you commit and push new code to your VitePress project, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes to your site look before deploying them to production.
Learn more
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your VitePress site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.