Deploy a VitePress site

VitePress External link icon Open external link is a static site generator External link icon Open external link (SSG) designed for building fast, content-centric websites. VitePress takes your source content written in Markdown External link icon Open external link , applies a theme to it, and generates static HTML pages that can be easily deployed anywhere.

In this guide, you will create a new VitePress project and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Set up a new project

VitePress ships with a command line setup wizard that will help you scaffold a basic project.

npm

pnpm

yarn

bun $ npx vitepress init $ pnpm vitepress init $ yarn vitepress init $ bun vitepress init

​​ Install VitePress

npm

pnpm

yarn

bun $ npm add -D vitepress $ pnpm add -D vitepress $ yarn add -D vitepress $ bun add -D vitepress

If you encounter errors, make sure your local machine meets the Prerequisites for VitePress External link icon Open external link .

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, go to your newly created project directory to prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<your-gh-username>/<repository-name> $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

To deploy your site to Pages:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, the following information will be provided:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npx vitepress build Build directory .vitepress/dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. Cloudflare Pages will install vitepress , your project dependencies, and build your site, before deploying it. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit and push new code to your VitePress project, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes to your site look before deploying them to production.

​​ Learn more

By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your VitePress site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.