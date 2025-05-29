Add a site
If you purchased your domain from a different provider, you can still connect the domain to Cloudflare. After you connect your domain to Cloudflare, Cloudflare will act as the reverse proxy and DNS provider for your site.
The information below applies to a full DNS setup which is the most common configuration.
Disable DNSSEC at the registrar where you purchased your domain name to avoid connectivity errors when you change your nameservers.
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
Select Add a domain.
Enter your website's apex domain (for example,
example.com), choose how you would like to add your DNS records, and select Continue.
Select a plan ↗.
Review your DNS records to ensure none are missing. Your DNS records must accurate for your domain to work properly.
Cloudflare can automatically scan for common records and add them to the DNS zone for you, or you can add records manually. These records show up under your domain on the DNS > Records page of the dashboard.
Since the quick scan is not guaranteed to find all existing DNS records, you need to review your records, paying special attention to the following:
Zone apex records (
example.com)
More about zone apex records
Zone apex refers to the domain or subdomain that you are adding to Cloudflare.
Usually, the zone apex record makes your domain accessible by visitors. In this case, the necessary record type (A, AAAA, or CNAME) and its content will depend on the provider that hosts your website or application.
If you are using Cloudflare Pages, refer to Custom domains.
If you are using other providers, look for their guidance on how to connect domains managed on external DNS services. Then, make sure you have the records required by your hosting provider on your DNS records table at Cloudflare.
Subdomain records (
www.example.comor
blog.example.com)
More about subdomain records
Most subdomains serve a specific purpose within the overall context of your website. For example,
blog.example.commight be your blog,
support.example.comcould be your customer help portal, and
store.example.comwould be your e-commerce site.
Even if you do not require specific subdomains, you might want to set up at least the
wwwsubdomain. It will usually point to the same content as what you have on the apex domain (
example.com) or use a redirect. Having a DNS record on the
wwwsubdomain helps guarantee that a visitor who types
www.in front of your domain address on their browser can still find your website or application.
More about email records
Depending on your business needs, you can configure DNS records so that you can use your domain to receive emails, receive and send emails from your domain, or prevent others from sending emails on your behalf (spoofing).
Below are some examples of what those DNS records might look like. The exact values for your DNS mail records depend on your email provider. If you have issues, review the Troubleshooting and contact your email service provider to confirm your DNS records are correct.
Type Name Content Proxy status TTL A
192.0.2.1
DNS Only Auto MX
example.com
5 john.mx.example-server.test
DNS Only Auto TXT
_dmarc
"v=DMARC1; p=reject; sp=...
DNS Only Auto TXT
*._domainkey
"v=DKIM1; k=rsa; p=..."
DNS Only Auto TXT
example.com
"v=spf1 ip4:..."
DNS Only Auto
If you find any missing records, manually add those records.
Depending on your site setup, you may want to adjust the proxy status for certain
A,
AAAA, or
CNAMErecords.
Select Continue.
Once you have added a domain (also known as a zone) to Cloudflare, that domain will receive two assigned authoritative nameservers.
Before your domain can begin using Cloudflare for DNS resolution, you need to add these nameservers at your registrar. DNSSEC should still be disabled at this point.
If you cannot change your domain nameservers, you can still use Cloudflare on your website by activating Cloudflare through a certified hosting partner ↗ using a partial (CNAME) setup.
To prevent insecure connections and visitor browser errors, enable SSL/TLS protection. Many Cloudflare services will automatically protect and speed up your web traffic after your nameservers are updated.
If you encounter unexpected results when changing your nameservers, refer to the DNS Full Setup troubleshooting.
