Add a site

Zone apex records ( example.com )

More about zone apex records

Zone apex refers to the domain or subdomain that you are adding to Cloudflare.

Usually, the zone apex record makes your domain accessible by visitors. In this case, the necessary record type (A, AAAA, or CNAME) and its content will depend on the provider that hosts your website or application.

If you are using Cloudflare Pages, refer to Custom domains.

If you are using other providers, look for their guidance on how to connect domains managed on external DNS services. Then, make sure you have the records required by your hosting provider on your DNS records table at Cloudflare.