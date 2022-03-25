Manage advanced certificates

​​ Create a certificate

If you are using an existing Universal SSL certificate , Cloudflare will automatically replace this certificate once you finish ordering your advanced certificate.

Once you order a certificate, you can review the certificate’s status in the dashboard at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates or via the API with a GET request External link icon Open external link .

​​ Using the dashboard

To create a new advanced certificate in the dashboard:

Log into your Cloudflare account and select a domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. Click Order Advanced Certificate. If Cloudflare does not have your billing information, you will need to enter that information. Enter the following information: Certificate Authority

Certificate Hostnames

Validation method

Certificate Validity Period Click Save.

Important Selecting Let’s Encrypt as a CA limits a certificate to txt validation_method, 90 validity_days, omission of cloudflare_branding, and 2 host entries (one for the zone name and one for the subdomain wildcard of the zone name, such as example.com , *.example.com ).

​​ Using the API

To create a new certificate, send a POST request External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API.

​​ Delete a certificate

​​ Using the dashboard

To delete an advanced certificate in the dashboard:

Log into your Cloudflare account and select a domain. Select SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. Click a certificate. Click Delete Certificate.

​​ Using the API

To delete a certificate, send a DELETE request External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API.

​​ Restart validation

To restart validation for a certificate in a validation_timed_out status, send a PATCH request External link icon Open external link to the API.

​​ Restrict cipher suites

Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake External link icon Open external link (and therefore separate from the SSL/TLS protocol ).

For more details, refer to Disable cipher suites .

​​ Perform domain control validation (DCV)

Normally, you only need to update DCV if you have your application on a partial setup (Cloudflare does not run your authoritative nameservers).