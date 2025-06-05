Start from CLI - scaffold a full-stack app with a Hono API, React SPA and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template

Or just deploy - create a full-stack app using Hono, React and Vite, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.

What is Hono?

Hono ↗ is an ultra-fast, lightweight framework for building web applications, and works fantastically with Cloudflare Workers. With Workers Assets, you can easily combine a Hono API running on Workers with a SPA to create a full-stack app.

Creating a full-stack Hono app with a React SPA

Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3) npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template Terminal window yarn create cloudflare my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template Terminal window pnpm create cloudflare@latest my-hono-app --template=cloudflare/templates/vite-react-template How is this project set up? Below is a simplified file tree of the project. Directory my-hono-app Directory src Directory worker/ index.ts Directory react-app/ … index.html vite.config.ts wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc is your Wrangler configuration file. In this file: main points to src/worker/index.ts . This is your Hono app, which will run in a Worker.

points to . This is your Hono app, which will run in a Worker. assets.not_found_handling is set to single-page-application , which means that routes that are handled by your SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free.

is set to , which means that routes that are handled by your SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free. If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here. Read more about bindings. vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your Worker in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible. src/worker/index.ts is your Hono app, which contains a single endpoint to begin with, /api . At src/react-app/src/App.tsx , your React app calls this endpoint to get a message back and displays this in your SPA. Develop locally with the Cloudflare Vite plugin After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run dev Terminal window yarn run dev Terminal window pnpm run dev What's happening in local development? This project uses Vite for local development and build, and thus comes with all of Vite's features, including hot module replacement (HMR). In addition, vite.config.ts is set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your application in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings. Deploy your project Your project can be deployed to a *.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds. The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately. npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm run deploy Terminal window yarn run deploy Terminal window pnpm run deploy

Bindings

The Hono documentation ↗ provides information on how you can access bindings in your Hono app.

With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.