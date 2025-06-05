Hono
Start from CLI - scaffold a full-stack app with a Hono API, React SPA and the Cloudflare Vite plugin for lightning-fast development.
Or just deploy - create a full-stack app using Hono, React and Vite, with CI/CD and previews all set up for you.
Hono ↗ is an ultra-fast, lightweight framework for building web applications, and works fantastically with Cloudflare Workers. With Workers Assets, you can easily combine a Hono API running on Workers with a SPA to create a full-stack app.
-
Create a new project with the create-cloudflare CLI (C3)
How is this project set up?
Below is a simplified file tree of the project.
Directorymy-hono-app
Directorysrc
Directoryworker/
- index.ts
Directoryreact-app/
- …
- index.html
- vite.config.ts
- wrangler.jsonc
wrangler.jsoncis your Wrangler configuration file. In this file:
mainpoints to
src/worker/index.ts. This is your Hono app, which will run in a Worker.
assets.not_found_handlingis set to
single-page-application, which means that routes that are handled by your SPA do not go to the Worker, and are thus free.
- If you want to add bindings to resources on Cloudflare's developer platform, you configure them here. Read more about bindings.
vite.config.tsis set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your Worker in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, ensuring your local development environment is as close to production as possible.
src/worker/index.tsis your Hono app, which contains a single endpoint to begin with,
/api. At
src/react-app/src/App.tsx, your React app calls this endpoint to get a message back and displays this in your SPA.
-
Develop locally with the Cloudflare Vite plugin
After creating your project, run the following command in your project directory to start a local development server.
What's happening in local development?
This project uses Vite for local development and build, and thus comes with all of Vite's features, including hot module replacement (HMR).
In addition,
vite.config.tsis set up to use the Cloudflare Vite plugin. This runs your application in the Cloudflare Workers runtime, just like in production, and enables access to local emulations of bindings.
-
Deploy your project
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.devsubdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own Workers Builds.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you are using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.
The Hono documentation ↗ provides information on how you can access bindings in your Hono app.
With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.
