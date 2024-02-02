Gateway block page

3 min read

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can deliver actionable feedback to users when they are blocked by a Gateway policy. Custom block messages can reduce user confusion and decrease your IT ticket load.

There are two different ways to surface block messages:

​​ Custom block page

You can display a custom block page in the browser when users are blocked by a Gateway DNS or HTTP policy. This is a static page that educates users on why they were blocked and how to contact IT.

The custom block page has a few drawbacks:

To display the block page, you must install a user-side certificate on the end user device.

on the end user device. You cannot customize the block message for individual DNS policies.

The block page does not appear when users are blocked by a Gateway network policy.

The custom block page only displays when the user loads a site in a browser. If, for instance, the user is allowed to visit a site but not allowed to upload a file, the file upload would fail silently and the user would not get a block page.

To work around these limitations, we recommend using WARP client block notifications. The Gateway custom block page is a different concept from Access custom block pages, which are used in conjunction with Cloudflare Access policies.

​​ Enable the block page for DNS policies

For DNS policies, you will need to enable the block page on a per-policy basis.

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > DNS. Find the policy for which you would like to display a block page and select Configure. You can only enable the block page for policies with a Block action. Scroll down to Configure policy settings. Enable Display block page. Select Save policy.

End users will now get a block page when they are blocked by this DNS policy.

​​ Customize the block page

You can customize the block page by making global changes that will show up every time a user visits a block page, independently of the type of rule (DNS or HTTP) that is blocking the website.

To apply customizations to your block page:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Under Block page, enable the custom block page feature. Select Customize. Available global customizations include: Adding your organization’s name

Adding a logo

Adding a header text

Adding a global block message, which will be displayed above the policy-specific block message

Adding a Mailto link

Choosing a background color Select Save.

Users will now get a custom block page when visiting a blocked website.

​​ WARP client block notifications

Only available on Enterprise plans.

For more granular user feedback, you can enable WARP client block notifications on any Gateway DNS or Network Block policy. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set.

Client notifications provide additional functionality over the custom block page: