Limits

Many of these limits will increase during Queues’ public beta period. If you have questions about a certain limit, contact the Queues team .

Feature Limit Queues 100 per account 1 Maximum message size 128 KB Maximum message retries 100 Maximum batch size 100 messages Maximum batch wait time 30 seconds Maximum message throughput 2 100 messages per second Maximum retention period 4 days (96 hours)

1 Request adjustments to limits that conflict with your project goals by contacting Cloudflare. To increase a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form External link icon Open external link . 2 This is a limit that we will increase, and aspire to effectively eliminate in the future.

Notes: