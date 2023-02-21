Cloudflare Docs
Queues

    

    FeatureLimit
    Queues100 per account 1
    Maximum message size128 KB
    Maximum message retries100
    Maximum batch size100 messages
    Maximum batch wait time30 seconds
    Maximum message throughput 2100 messages per second
    Maximum retention period4 days (96 hours)

    1 Request adjustments to limits that conflict with your project goals by contacting Cloudflare. To increase a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form. 2 This is a limit that we will increase, and aspire to effectively eliminate in the future.

    Notes:

    • 1 KB is measured as 1000 bytes. Messages can include up to ~100 bytes of internal metadata that counts towards total message limits.
    • Messages in a queue that have not been consumed after four days are deleted from the queue. Queues does not delete messages in the same queue that have not reached this limit.