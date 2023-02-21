Limits
|Feature
|Limit
|Queues
|100 per account 1
|Maximum message size
|128 KB
|Maximum message retries
|100
|Maximum batch size
|100 messages
|Maximum batch wait time
|30 seconds
|Maximum message throughput 2
|100 messages per second
|Maximum retention period
|4 days (96 hours)
1 Request adjustments to limits that conflict with your project goals by contacting Cloudflare. To increase a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form. 2 This is a limit that we will increase, and aspire to effectively eliminate in the future.
Notes:
- 1 KB is measured as 1000 bytes. Messages can include up to ~100 bytes of internal metadata that counts towards total message limits.
- Messages in a queue that have not been consumed after four days are deleted from the queue. Queues does not delete messages in the same queue that have not reached this limit.