Configure email security records

There are several DNS mechanisms to prevent others from sending emails on behalf of your domain. These all work as TXT records that need to be added on your domain:

​​ Create security records

To set up email security records:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Select Email > DMARC Management.
  3. In Email record overview, select View records.
  4. Use the available options to set up SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records. This page will also list any previous records you might already have in your account.

​​ Edit or delete records

Refer to Manage DNS records for more information.