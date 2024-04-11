Cloudflare Docs
Secure your Internet traffic and SaaS apps (Learning Path)
Test a policy

It is common for a misconfigured Gateway policy to accidentally block traffic to benign sites. To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend testing a simple policy before deploying DNS filtering to your organization.

​​ Test a policy in the browser

  1. Go to Gateway > Firewall Policies.
  2. Turn off all existing DNS policies.
  3. Turn on any existing security policies or create a policy to block all security categories:
    SelectorOperatorValueAction
    Security CategoriesinAll security risksBlock
  4. Ensure that your browser is not configured to use an alternate DNS resolver. For example, Chrome has a Use secure DNS setting that will cause the browser to send requests to 1.1.1.1 and bypass your DNS policies.
  5. In the browser, go to malware.testcategory.com. Your browser will display:
    • The Gateway block page, if your device is connected via the WARP client in Gateway with WARP mode.
    • A generic error page, if your device is connected via another method, such as Gateway with DoH mode.
  1. In Logs > Gateway > DNS, verify that you see the blocked domain.
  2. Slowly turn on or add other policies to your configuration.
  3. When testing against frequently-visited sites, you may need to clear the DNS cache in your browser or OS. Otherwise, the DNS lookup will return the locally-cached IP address and bypass your DNS policies.

You have now validated DNS filtering on a test device.




