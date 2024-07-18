Use Gzip compression for CSV files or other algorithm if not available

The following example rule will configure Gzip compression as the preferred compression method for CSV files. If the visitor does not support this algorithm, Cloudflare will try to compress the response using a different algorithm supported by the visitor.

When incoming requests match Custom filter expression: File extension equals csv

Then Compression options : Custom

: Custom Define a custom order for compression types: Gzip , Auto

​​ Example API request

The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID {ruleset_id} ) for the http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset API link label Open API docs link operation: