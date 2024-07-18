Use Gzip compression for CSV files or other algorithm if not available
The following example rule will configure Gzip compression as the preferred compression method for CSV files. If the visitor does not support this algorithm, Cloudflare will try to compress the response using a different algorithm supported by the visitor.
When incoming requests match
Custom filter expression:
- File extension equals
csv
- File extension equals
Then
- Compression options: Custom
- Define a custom order for compression types:
Gzip,
Auto
Example API request
The following example sets the rules of an existing entry point ruleset (with ID
{ruleset_id}) for the
http_response_compression phase to a single compression rule, using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
curl --request PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/{ruleset_id} \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "http.request.uri.path.extension eq \"csv\"", "action": "compress_response", "action_parameters": { "algorithms": [ { "name": "gzip" }, { "name": "auto" } ] } } ]}'