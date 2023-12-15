Bindings, databases and storage

​​ Cloudflare Developer Platform

The Cloudflare Developer Platform External link icon Open external link consists of compute, storage and application development products that allow you to build fullstack applications on Cloudflare’s global network.

It is important to note that the developer platform product offering is growing with new releases and features updates. To review a list of product documentation related to Cloudflare Developer Platform:

Workers interact with other products on the Cloudflare Developer Platform through bindings.

You can configure bindings through the Cloudflare dashboard or wrangler.toml . After you configure your bindings, access them through the env parameter that is provided at the entry point to your Worker. Refer to Bindings in ES modules format to learn more.

​​ Application development

Some application development products include:

Pages : Build front-end applications.

: Build front-end applications. Stream : Live and on-demand video streaming.

: Live and on-demand video streaming. Images : Image optimization.

Pages allows developers to deploy front-end applications by connecting to a Git provider, using Wrangler or directly uploading assets. Pages supports popular frameworks such as React, Hugo and others, though you do not need a framework to build with Pages. Pages is the only Cloudflare developer product that does not require a binding to interact with Workers. Instead, Pages Functions allows you to use Workers directly within your Pages project.

Workers and Pages are converging into a unified product, but for now, remain a separate experience. Read the announcement blog post External link icon Open external link for more details.

Some Cloudflare Developer storage products include:

R2 : Object storage for all your data.

: Object storage for all your data. KV : Global, low-latency, key-value data storage.

: Global, low-latency, key-value data storage. Durable Objects : Globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage.

: Globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage. D1 : Cloudflare’s native serverless database.

To understand which storage option is right for you, refer to the Storage options guide.

To explore possible database integrations, refer to Databases in the Workers documentation.

To configure a database integration through the Cloudflare dashboard with a supported third-party (such as Turso, Neon and more), refer to Database Integrations.

