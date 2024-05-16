Cohere
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere
When making requests to Cohere, replace
https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere.
Request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere/v1/chat \ --header 'Authorization: Token {cohere_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "chat_history": [ {"role": "USER", "message": "Who discovered gravity?"}, {"role": "CHATBOT", "message": "The man who is widely credited with discovering gravity is Sir Isaac Newton"} ], "message": "What year was he born?", "connectors": [{"id": "web-search"}]}'
If using the
cohere-python-sdk, set your endpoint like this:
main.py
import cohereimport os
co = cohere.Client( api_key= os.getenv('API_KEY'), base_url="https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere/v1",
)
chat = co.chat( message="hello world!", model="command"
)
print(chat)