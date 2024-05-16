Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
Cohere

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere

When making requests to Cohere, replace https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere.

Request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere/v1/chat \
  --header 'Authorization: Token {cohere_api_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
  "chat_history": [
    {"role": "USER", "message": "Who discovered gravity?"},
    {"role": "CHATBOT", "message": "The man who is widely credited with discovering gravity is Sir Isaac Newton"}
  ],
  "message": "What year was he born?",
  "connectors": [{"id": "web-search"}]
}'

If using the cohere-python-sdk, set your endpoint like this:

main.py
import cohere
import os


co = cohere.Client(
  api_key= os.getenv('API_KEY'),
  base_url="https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere/v1",

)


chat = co.chat(
  message="hello world!",
  model="command"

)



print(chat)