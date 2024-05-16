Cohere

When making requests to Cohere External link icon Open external link , replace https://api.cohere.ai/v1 in the URL you’re currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug}/cohere .

Request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ { account_id } / { gateway_slug } /cohere/v1/chat \ --header 'Authorization: Token {cohere_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "chat_history": [ {"role": "USER", "message": "Who discovered gravity?"}, {"role": "CHATBOT", "message": "The man who is widely credited with discovering gravity is Sir Isaac Newton"} ], "message": "What year was he born?", "connectors": [{"id": "web-search"}] }'

If using the cohere-python-sdk External link icon Open external link , set your endpoint like this: