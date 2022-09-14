Configure Workers for Platforms

​​ 1. Create dispatch namespace

The first step to working with dispatch namespaces is to create a namespace. Once you have installed and authenticated Wrangler, run the following command to create a new dispatch namespace:

$ wrangler dispatch-namespace create <NAMESPACE_NAME>

​​ 2. Create dispatcher

The dispatcher Worker calls user Workers from the namespace and executes them. A dispatch namespace binding is used in order to create a dispatcher Worker. After starting a new project, add the following to your wrangler.toml file.

[ [ dispatch_namespaces ] ] binding = "dispatcher" namespace = "<NAMESPACE_NAME>"

For special cases (such as using [email protected], which is not caught up at the moment), an unsafe binding is available. This is subject to change, use at your own risk.

[ [ unsafe.bindings ] ] name = "dispatcher" type = "dispatch_namespace" namespace = "<NAMESPACE_NAME>"

If you are doing your own multipart uploads, include a similar object in your metadata’s bindings property:

{ "bindings" : [ ... , { "name" : "dispatcher" , "type" : "dispatch_namespace" , "namespace" : "my-namespace" } ] }

​​ 3. Upload user Workers to a namespace

This is the same as our standard Worker upload API, but will upload the worker to a dispatch namespace instead of to your account in general. User Workers must be uploaded via the Cloudflare API, wrangler does not support this operation. Workers uploaded this way will not appear on your dashboard.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <AUTH_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/javascript" \ --data "addEventListener('fetch', event => { event.respondWith(fetch(event.request)) })"

​​ 4. Tag your users' Workers

To help you manage your customers’ Workers, you can use tags to better perform CRUD operations at scale. You can tag scripts based on things like user ID, account ID, project ID, environment, etc, such that when a user deletes their project, you can easily clean up all of their Workers.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>/tags" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <AUTH_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/javascript" \ --data "['TAG1', 'TAG2', 'TAG3']"

To tag a script, tags can now be included on multipart script uploads in the metadata blob (alongside bindings, etc.):

{ "body_part" : "script" , "bindings" : [ ... ] , "tags" : [ "TAG1" , "TAG2" , "TAG3" ] }