WARP with Firewall

If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict Internet traffic, you may need to make a few changes to allow WARP to connect.

​​ Client Orchestration API

The WARP client talks with our edge via a standard HTTPS connection outside the tunnel for operations like registration or settings changes. To perform these operations, you must allow this IPv4 address:

IPv4 API Endpoint: 162.159.192.1

The Orchestration API endpoint is currently shared with our Consumer WARP client. Starting with build 2022.4.x we will be splitting this out to its own dedicated IP addresses. Those IP addresses will be: IPv4 API Endpoint: 162.159.137.105 and 162.159.138.105

and IPv6 API Endpoint: 2606:4700:7::a29f:8969 and 2606:4700:7::a29f:8a69

​​ DoH IP

All DNS requests through WARP are sent outside the tunnel via DoH (DNS over HTTPS). The following IP addresses must be reachable for DNS to work correctly.

IPv4 DoH Address: 162.159.36.1

IPv6 DoH Address: 2606:4700:4700::1111

​​ WARP Ingress IP

These are the IP addresses that the WARP client will connect to. All traffic from your device to the Cloudflare edge will go through these IP addresses.

IPv4 Range: 162.159.193.0/24

IPv6 Range: 2606:4700:100::/48

​​ WARP UDP Ports

WARP utilizes UDP for all of its communications. By default, the UDP Port required for WARP is: UDP 2408. WARP can fallback to: UDP 500, UDP 1701, or UDP 4500.

​​ Creating firewall rules

If your organization does not currently allow Inbound/Outbound communication over the IP addresses and ports described above you must manually add an exception. The rule at a minimum needs to be scoped to the following process based on your platform: