 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Drizzle ORM

Drizzle ORM is a lightweight TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety. This example demonstrates how to use Drizzle ORM with MySQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Prerequisites

1. Install Drizzle

Install the Drizzle ORM and its dependencies such as the mysql2 driver:

Terminal window
# mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required
npm i drizzle-orm mysql2 dotenv
npm i -D drizzle-kit tsx @types/node

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

2. Configure Drizzle

2.1. Define a schema

With Drizzle ORM, we define the schema in TypeScript rather than writing raw SQL.

  1. Create a folder /db/ in /src/.

  2. Create a schema.ts file.

  3. In schema.ts, define a users table as shown below.

    src/db/schema.ts
    // src/schema.ts
    import { mysqlTable, int, varchar, timestamp } from "drizzle-orm/mysql-core";
    

    export const users = mysqlTable("users", {
      id: int("id").primaryKey().autoincrement(),
      name: varchar("name", { length: 255 }).notNull(),
      email: varchar("email", { length: 255 }).notNull().unique(),
      createdAt: timestamp("created_at").defaultNow(),
    });

2.2. Connect Drizzle ORM to the database with Hyperdrive

Use your the credentials of your Hyperdrive configuration for your database when using the Drizzle ORM.

Populate your index.ts file as shown below.

src/index.ts
// src/index.ts


import { drizzle } from "drizzle-orm/mysql2";
import { createConnection } from "mysql2";
import { users } from "./db/schema";


export interface Env {
  HYPERDRIVE: Hyperdrive;
  }


export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker).
    const connection = await createConnection({
      host: env.HYPERDRIVE.host,
      user: env.HYPERDRIVE.user,
      password: env.HYPERDRIVE.password,
      database: env.HYPERDRIVE.database,
      port: env.HYPERDRIVE.port,


      // Required to enable mysql2 compatibility for Workers
      disableEval: true,
    });


    // Create the Drizzle client with the mysql2 driver connection
    const db = drizzle(connection);


    // Sample query to get all users
    const allUsers = await db.select().from(users);


    return Response.json(allUsers);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

2.3. Configure Drizzle-Kit for migrations (optional)

You can generate and run SQL migrations on your database based on your schema using Drizzle Kit CLI. Refer to Drizzle ORM docs for additional guidance.

  1. Create a .env file in the root folder of your project, and add your database connection string. The Drizzle Kit CLI will use this connection string to create and apply the migrations.

    .env
    # .env
    # Replace with your direct database connection string
    DATABASE_URL='mysql://user:password@db-host.cloud/database-name'

  2. Create a drizzle.config.ts file in the root folder of your project to configure Drizzle Kit and add the following content:

    drizzle.config.ts
    import 'dotenv/config';
    import { defineConfig } from 'drizzle-kit';
    export default defineConfig({
    out: './drizzle',
    schema: './src/db/schema.ts',
    dialect: 'mysql',
    dbCredentials: {
    url: process.env.DATABASE_URL!,
      },
    });

  3. Generate the migration file for your database according to your schema files and apply the migrations to your database.

    Terminal window
    npx drizzle-kit generate
    No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts'
    Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts'
    Reading schema files:
    /src/db/schema.ts
    

    1 tables
    users 4 columns 0 indexes 0 fks
    

    [] Your SQL migration file ➜ drizzle/0000_daffy_rhodey.sql 🚀
    Terminal window
    npx drizzle-kit migrate
    No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts'
    Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts'

3. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker.

Terminal window
npx wrangler deploy

Next steps