Drizzle ORM
Drizzle ORM ↗ is a lightweight TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety. This example demonstrates how to use Drizzle ORM with MySQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.
- A Cloudflare account with Workers access
- A MySQL database
- A Hyperdrive configuration to your MySQL database
Install the Drizzle ORM and its dependencies such as the mysql2 ↗ driver:
Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your
wrangler.jsonc file:
With Drizzle ORM, we define the schema in TypeScript rather than writing raw SQL.
-
Create a folder
/db/in
/src/.
-
Create a
schema.tsfile.
-
In
schema.ts, define a
userstable as shown below.
Use your the credentials of your Hyperdrive configuration for your database when using the Drizzle ORM.
Populate your
index.ts file as shown below.
You can generate and run SQL migrations on your database based on your schema using Drizzle Kit CLI. Refer to Drizzle ORM docs ↗ for additional guidance.
-
Create a
.envfile in the root folder of your project, and add your database connection string. The Drizzle Kit CLI will use this connection string to create and apply the migrations.
-
Create a
drizzle.config.tsfile in the root folder of your project to configure Drizzle Kit and add the following content:
-
Generate the migration file for your database according to your schema files and apply the migrations to your database.
Deploy your Worker.
- Learn more about How Hyperdrive Works.
- Refer to the troubleshooting guide to debug common issues.
- Understand more about other storage options available to Cloudflare Workers.
