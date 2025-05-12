Drizzle ORM ↗ is a lightweight TypeScript ORM with a focus on type safety. This example demonstrates how to use Drizzle ORM with MySQL via Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare account with Workers access

A MySQL database

A Hyperdrive configuration to your MySQL database

1. Install Drizzle

Install the Drizzle ORM and its dependencies such as the mysql2 ↗ driver:

Terminal window # mysql2 v3.13.0 or later is required npm i drizzle-orm mysql2 dotenv npm i -D drizzle-kit tsx @types/node

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

2. Configure Drizzle

2.1. Define a schema

With Drizzle ORM, we define the schema in TypeScript rather than writing raw SQL.

Create a folder /db/ in /src/ . Create a schema.ts file. In schema.ts , define a users table as shown below. src/db/schema.ts // src/schema.ts import { mysqlTable , int , varchar , timestamp } from "drizzle-orm/mysql-core" ; export const users = mysqlTable ( "users" , { id : int ( "id" ) . primaryKey () . autoincrement () , name : varchar ( "name" , { length : 255 } ) . notNull () , email : varchar ( "email" , { length : 255 } ) . notNull () . unique () , createdAt : timestamp ( "created_at" ) . defaultNow () , } ) ;

2.2. Connect Drizzle ORM to the database with Hyperdrive

Use your the credentials of your Hyperdrive configuration for your database when using the Drizzle ORM.

Populate your index.ts file as shown below.

src/index.ts // src/index.ts import { drizzle } from "drizzle-orm/mysql2" ; import { createConnection } from "mysql2" ; import { users } from "./db/schema" ; export interface Env { HYPERDRIVE : Hyperdrive ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a connection using the mysql2 driver with the Hyperdrive credentials (only accessible from your Worker). const connection = await createConnection ( { host : env . HYPERDRIVE . host , user : env . HYPERDRIVE . user , password : env . HYPERDRIVE . password , database : env . HYPERDRIVE . database , port : env . HYPERDRIVE . port , // Required to enable mysql2 compatibility for Workers disableEval : true , } ) ; // Create the Drizzle client with the mysql2 driver connection const db = drizzle ( connection ) ; // Sample query to get all users const allUsers = await db . select () . from ( users ) ; return Response . json ( allUsers ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

2.3. Configure Drizzle-Kit for migrations (optional)

Note You need to set up the tables in your database so that Drizzle ORM can make queries that work. If you have already set it up (for example, if another user has applied the schema to your database), or if you are starting to use Drizzle ORM and the schema matches what already exists in your database, then you do not need to run the migration.

You can generate and run SQL migrations on your database based on your schema using Drizzle Kit CLI. Refer to Drizzle ORM docs ↗ for additional guidance.

Create a .env file in the root folder of your project, and add your database connection string. The Drizzle Kit CLI will use this connection string to create and apply the migrations. .env # .env # Replace with your direct database connection string DATABASE_URL = 'mysql://user:password@db-host.cloud/database-name' Create a drizzle.config.ts file in the root folder of your project to configure Drizzle Kit and add the following content: drizzle.config.ts import 'dotenv/config' ; import { defineConfig } from 'drizzle-kit' ; export default defineConfig ( { out : './drizzle' , schema : './src/db/schema.ts' , dialect : 'mysql' , dbCredentials : { url : process . env . DATABASE_URL ! , }, } ) ; Generate the migration file for your database according to your schema files and apply the migrations to your database. Terminal window npx drizzle-kit generate No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts' Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts' Reading schema files: /src/db/schema.ts 1 tables users 4 columns 0 indexes 0 fks [ ✓ ] Your SQL migration file ➜ drizzle/0000_daffy_rhodey.sql 🚀 Terminal window npx drizzle-kit migrate No config path provided, using default 'drizzle.config.ts' Reading config file 'drizzle.config.ts'

3. Deploy your Worker

Deploy your Worker.

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Next steps