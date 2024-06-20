Analytics and logging

Your AI Gateway dashboard shows metrics on requests, tokens, caching, errors, and cost. You can filter these metrics by time and provider-type.



​​ View analytics

Dashboard

GraphQL To view analytics in the dashboard: Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to AI > AI Gateway. Make sure you have your gateway selected. You can use GraphQL to query your usage data outside of the AI Gateway dashboard. See the example query below. You will need to use your Cloudflare token when making the request, and change {account_id} to match your account tag. Request curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer TOKEN \ --header ' Content-Type: application/json ' \ --data ' { "query" : "query{

viewer {

accounts(filter: { accountTag: \" {account_id} \" }) {

requests: aiGatewayRequestsAdaptiveGroups(

limit: $limit

filter: { datetimeHour_geq: $start , datetimeHour_leq: $end }

orderBy: [datetimeMinute_ASC]

) {

count,

dimensions {

model,

provider,

gateway,

ts: datetimeMinute

}



}



}

}

}" , "variables" : { "limit" : 1000 , "start" : "2023-09-01T10:00:00.0Z" , "end" : "2023-09-30T10:00:00.0Z" , "orderBy" : "date_ASC" } } '

The cost metric is an estimation based on the number of tokens sent and received in requests. We currently only calculate costs for OpenAI GPT. If you stream responses, we use a tokenizer package to estimate the number of tokens used in order to calculate the cost. The cost metric is meant to be a helpful estimation to analyze and predict cost trends, but you should always refer to your provider dashboard to see an accurate cost number.

Your AI Gateway dashboard also shows real-time logs of individual requests, such as the prompt, response, provider, timestamps, and whether the request was successful, cached, or if there was an error. These logs do not persist and are deleted after approximately 30 minutes.