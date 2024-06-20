Analytics and logging
Your AI Gateway dashboard shows metrics on requests, tokens, caching, errors, and cost. You can filter these metrics by time and provider-type.
View analytics
To view analytics in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Make sure you have your gateway selected.
You can use GraphQL to query your usage data outside of the AI Gateway dashboard. See the example query below. You will need to use your Cloudflare token when making the request, and change
{account_id} to match your account tag.
Request
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer TOKEN \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "query": "query{\n viewer {\n accounts(filter: { accountTag: \"{account_id}\" }) {\n requests: aiGatewayRequestsAdaptiveGroups(\n limit: $limit\n filter: { datetimeHour_geq: $start, datetimeHour_leq: $end }\n orderBy: [datetimeMinute_ASC]\n ) {\n count,\n dimensions {\n model,\n provider,\n gateway,\n ts: datetimeMinute\n }\n \n }\n \n }\n }\n}", "variables": { "limit": 1000, "start": "2023-09-01T10:00:00.0Z", "end": "2023-09-30T10:00:00.0Z", "orderBy": "date_ASC" }
}'
Logging
Your AI Gateway dashboard also shows real-time logs of individual requests, such as the prompt, response, provider, timestamps, and whether the request was successful, cached, or if there was an error. These logs do not persist and are deleted after approximately 30 minutes.