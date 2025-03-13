Customize cipher suites via dashboard

Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake ↗ (and therefore separate from the SSL/TLS protocol).

When configuring cipher suites via dashboard, you can use three different selection modes:

By security level : allows you to select between the predefined Cloudflare recommendations (Modern, Compatible, or Legacy).

: allows you to select between the predefined Cloudflare recommendations (Modern, Compatible, or Legacy). By compliance standard : allows you to select cipher suites grouped according to industry standards (PCI DSS or FIPS-140-2).

: allows you to select cipher suites grouped according to industry standards (PCI DSS or FIPS-140-2). Custom: allows you to individually select the cipher suites you would like to support.

For any of the modes, you should keep in mind the following configuration conditions. If using the security level or the compliance standard mode, some actions may be blocked and explained referencing these conditions.

Configuration conditions Cipher suites are used in combination with other SSL/TLS settings.

You cannot set specific TLS 1.3 ciphers. Instead, you can enable TLS 1.3 for your entire zone and Cloudflare will use all applicable TLS 1.3 cipher suites.

Each cipher suite also supports a specific algorithm (RSA or ECDSA), so you should consider the algorithms in use by your edge certificates when making your ciphers selection. You can find this information under each certificate listed in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates ↗ .

> . It is not possible to configure minimum TLS version nor cipher suites for Cloudflare Pages hostnames.

Steps