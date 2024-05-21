Cloudflare Docs
Alerts for Universal SSL

You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your certificates.

Universal SSL Alert

Who is it for?

Customers with universal certificates who want to receive a notification on validation, issuance, and renewal of certificates.

Other options / filters

None.

Included with

All Cloudflare plans.

What should you do if you receive one?

You only need to take action if you are notified that you have a certificate that failed. You can find the reasons why a certificate is not being issued in Troubleshooting SSL errors.

Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.