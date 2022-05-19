Configure Transform Rules
This page provides examples of creating Transform Rules in a zone using Terraform. The examples cover the following scenarios:
For more information on Transform Rules, refer to Transform Rules .
Create a URL Rewrite Rule
The following example creates a URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites requests for
example.com/old-folder to
example.com/new-folder:
resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_url_rewrite" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Transform Rule performing a static URL rewrite" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_transform" rules { action = "rewrite" action_parameters { uri { path { value = "/new-folder" } } } expression = "(http.host eq \"example.com\" and http.request.uri.path eq \"/old-folder\")" description = "Example URL Rewrite Rule" enabled = true }
}
For more information on rewriting URLs, refer to URL Rewrite Rules .
Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule
The following configuration example performs the following adjustments to HTTP request headers:
- Adds a header
my-header-1with a static value.
- Adds a header
my-header-2with a dynamic value defined by an expression.
- Deletes header
existing-header, if it exists.resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_modify_request_headers" {zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>"name = "Transform Rule performing HTTP request header modifications"description = ""kind = "zone"phase = "http_request_late_transform"rules {action = "rewrite"action_parameters {headers {name = "my-header-1"operation = "set"value = "Fixed value"}headers {name = "my-header-2"operation = "set"expression = "cf.zone.name"}headers {name = "existing-header"operation = "remove"}}expression = "true"description = "Example HTTP Request Header Modification Rule"enabled = true}}
For more information on modifying request headers, refer to HTTP Request Header Modification Rules .