Configure Transform Rules

This page provides examples of creating Transform Rules in a zone using Terraform. The examples cover the following scenarios:

For more information on Transform Rules, refer to Transform Rules .

​​ Create a URL Rewrite Rule

The following example creates a URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites requests for example.com/old-folder to example.com/new-folder :

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_url_rewrite" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Transform Rule performing a static URL rewrite" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_transform" rules { action = "rewrite" action_parameters { uri { path { value = "/new-folder" } } } expression = "(http.host eq \"example.com\" and http.request.uri.path eq \"/old-folder\")" description = "Example URL Rewrite Rule" enabled = true } }

For more information on rewriting URLs, refer to URL Rewrite Rules .

​​ Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule

The following configuration example performs the following adjustments to HTTP request headers:

Adds a header my-header-1 with a static value.

with a static value. Adds a header my-header-2 with a dynamic value defined by an expression.

with a dynamic value defined by an expression. Deletes header existing-header , if it exists. resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_modify_request_headers" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Transform Rule performing HTTP request header modifications" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_request_late_transform" rules { action = "rewrite" action_parameters { headers { name = "my-header-1" operation = "set" value = "Fixed value" } headers { name = "my-header-2" operation = "set" expression = "cf.zone.name" } headers { name = "existing-header" operation = "remove" } } expression = "true" description = "Example HTTP Request Header Modification Rule" enabled = true } }

For more information on modifying request headers, refer to HTTP Request Header Modification Rules .