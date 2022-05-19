Cloudflare Docs
Terraform
Configure Transform Rules

This page provides examples of creating Transform Rules in a zone using Terraform. The examples cover the following scenarios:

For more information on Transform Rules, refer to Transform Rules .

Create a URL Rewrite Rule

The following example creates a URL Rewrite Rule that rewrites requests for example.com/old-folder to example.com/new-folder:

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_url_rewrite" {
  zone_id     = "<ZONE_ID>"
  name        = "Transform Rule performing a static URL rewrite"
  description = ""
  kind        = "zone"
  phase       = "http_request_transform"
  rules {
    action = "rewrite"
    action_parameters {
      uri {
        path {
          value = "/new-folder"
        }
      }
    }
    expression = "(http.host eq \"example.com\" and http.request.uri.path eq \"/old-folder\")"
    description = "Example URL Rewrite Rule"
    enabled = true
  }

}

For more information on rewriting URLs, refer to URL Rewrite Rules .

Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule

The following configuration example performs the following adjustments to HTTP request headers:

  • Adds a header my-header-1 with a static value.
  • Adds a header my-header-2 with a dynamic value defined by an expression.
  • Deletes header existing-header, if it exists.
    resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "transform_modify_request_headers" {
      zone_id     = "<ZONE_ID>"
      name        = "Transform Rule performing HTTP request header modifications"
      description = ""
      kind        = "zone"
      phase       = "http_request_late_transform"
      rules {
        action = "rewrite"
        action_parameters {
          headers {
            name      = "my-header-1"
            operation = "set"
            value     = "Fixed value"
          }
          headers {
            name       = "my-header-2"
            operation  = "set"
            expression = "cf.zone.name"
          }
          headers {
            name      = "existing-header"
            operation = "remove"
          }
        }
        expression = "true"
        description = "Example HTTP Request Header Modification Rule"
        enabled = true
      }

    }

For more information on modifying request headers, refer to HTTP Request Header Modification Rules .