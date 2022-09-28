Server-side validation
Customers must call the siteverify endpoint to validate the Turnstile widget response from their website’s backend. The widget response must only be considered valid once it has been verified by the siteverify endpoint. The presence of a response alone is not enough to verify it as it does not protect from replay or forgery attacks. In some cases, Turnstile may purposely create invalid responses that are rejected by the siteverify API.
Tokens issued to Turnstile using the success callbacks, via explicit or implicit rendering, must be validated using the siteverify endpoint.
The siteverify endpoint needs to be passed a secret key that is associated with the sitekey. The secret key will be provisioned alongside the sitekey when you create a widget.
Furthermore, the response needs to be passed to the siteverify endpoint.
Example using cURL:
curl -L -X POST 'https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify' --data 'secret=verysecret&response=<RESPONSE>'
Example using
fetch from Cloudflare Workers:
// This is the demo secret key. In production, we recommend you store
// your secret key(s) safely.
const SECRET_KEY = '1x0000000000000000000000000000000AA';
async function handlePost(request) { const body = await request.formData(); // Turnstile injects a token in "cf-turnstile-response". const token = body['cf-turnstile-response']; const ip = request.headers.get('CF-Connecting-IP');
// Validate the token by calling the "/siteverify" API endpoint. let formData = new FormData(); formData.append('secret', SECRET_KEY); formData.append('response', token); formData.append('remoteip', ip);
const result = await fetch('https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify', { body: formData, method: 'POST', });
const outcome = await result.json(); if (outcome.success) { // ... }
}
Check out the full demo on GitHub.
Accepted parameters
|POST Parameter
|Required/Optional
|Description
secret
|Required
|The site’s secret key.
response
|Required
|The response provided by the Turnstile client-side render on your site.
remoteip
|Optional
|The user’s IP address.
The siteverify endpoint behaves similar to reCAPTCHA’s siteverify endpoint. The response type of the siteverify is
application/json.
It always contains a ‘success’ property, either true or false, indicating whether the operation was successful or not.
In case of a successful validation, the response should be similar to the following:
{ "success": true, "challenge_ts": "2022-02-28T15:14:30.096Z", "hostname": "example.com", "error-codes": [], "action": "login", "cdata": "sessionid-123456789"
}
challenge_tsis the ISO timestamp for the time the challenge was solved.
hostnameis the hostname for which the challenge was served.
actionis the customer widget identifier passed to the widget on the client side. This is used to differentiate widgets using the same sitekey in analytics. Its integrity is protected by modifications from an attacker. It is recommended to validate that the action matches an expected value.
cdatais the customer data passed to the widget on the client side. This can be used by the customer to convey state. It is integrity protected by modifications from an attacker.
error-codesis a list of errors that occurred.
In case of a validation failure, the response should be similar to the following:
{ "success": false, "hostname": "", "error-codes": [ "invalid-input-response" ]
}
A validation error is indicated by having the
success property set to
false. A list of error codes is provided to indicate why a response has failed to verify. The response may also contain additional fields based on whether Turnstile siteverify was able to parse the response successfully or unsuccessfully.
Error codes
|Error code
|Description
missing-input-secret
|The secret parameter was not passed.
invalid-input-secret
|The secret parameter was invalid or did not exist.
missing-input-response
|The response parameter was not passed.
invalid-input-response
|The response parameter is invalid or has expired.
bad-request
|The request was rejected because it was malformed.
timeout-or-duplicate
|The response parameter has already been validated before.
internal-error
|An internal error happened while validating the response. The request can be retried.