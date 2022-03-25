Override a Managed Ruleset

To customize the behavior of a Managed Ruleset, override the ruleset at deployment. When you override a ruleset you specify changes to be executed on top of the default configuration. These changes take precedence over the ruleset’s default behavior.

For example, to test a Managed Ruleset before enforcing it, consider executing the ruleset with all rules set to log instead of their default actions. To do this, override the configured behavior of the Managed Ruleset at the ruleset level, so that each rule uses the log action.

To define overrides in the Cloudflare dashboard, edit the configuration of a Managed Ruleset .

​​ Working with overrides

You can override a ruleset at three levels:

Ruleset overrides apply to all rules in the executed ruleset.

apply to all rules in the executed ruleset. Tag overrides apply to all rules with a specific tag. For example, use a tag override to customize the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset so all rules with the wordpress tag are set to Block. If multiple tags have overrides and if a given rule has more than one of these tags, the tag overrides order determines the behavior. For rules tagged with multiple overridden tags, the last tag’s overrides apply.

apply to all rules with a specific tag. For example, use a tag override to customize the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset so all rules with the tag are set to Block. If multiple tags have overrides and if a given rule has more than one of these tags, the tag overrides order determines the behavior. For rules tagged with multiple overridden tags, the last tag’s overrides apply. Rule overrides apply to specific rules in a Managed Ruleset, referenced by their Rule ID.

Specific overrides take precedence over more general ones, and rule overrides take precedence over tag overrides, which take precedence over ruleset overrides. Important Ruleset overrides and tag overrides apply to both existing and future rules in the Managed Ruleset. If you wish to override existing rules only, you must use rule overrides.

To apply an override for a Managed Ruleset:

Call the Update ruleset operation on your account-level phase entry point.

operation on your account-level phase entry point. Specify the overrides in the action_parameters of the rule that executes your Managed Ruleset. "action_parameters" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "overrides" : { "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "categories" : [ { "category" : "<TAG_NAME>" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" } ] , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "property-to-modify" : "value" , "property-to-modify" : "value" } ] } }

You can override the following rule properties:

"action"

"enabled"

Some Managed Rulesets may have additional override requirements, or they may allow you to override other rule properties. Check each Cloudflare product’s documentation for details. Important It is not recommended that you enable all the rules in a Managed Ruleset at the account level using an override, since this change could affect all the zones in your account. Some rules are disabled by default, since they could eventually affect legitimate traffic, and should not be enabled across zones without previous consideration.

The following request adds a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase, and defines a rule override to enable rule <RULE_ID> and set its action to log . Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset with overrides in a phase at the zone level curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "description": "Deploy Managed Ruleset, enabling a specific rule with log action", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "overrides": { "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "enabled": true, "action": "log" } ] } } } ] }'

The following request adds a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase, and defines a ruleset override that sets the action to log for all (enabled) rules. Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset with overrides in a phase at the account level curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "description": "Deploy Managed Ruleset for example.com, overriding the rules action to log", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "overrides": { "action": "log" } } } ] }'

For additional examples of configuring overrides, refer to Managed Ruleset override examples .