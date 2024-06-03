Get started in the dashboard

Follow this guide to create a Workers application using the Cloudflare dashboard. Try the Playground The quickest way to experiment with Cloudflare Workers is in the Playground External link icon Open external link . The Playground does not require any setup. It is an instant way to preview and test a Worker directly in the browser.

Sign up for a Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link if you have not already.

To create a Workers application:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages. Select Create application. Select a template or Create Worker. Review the provided code and select Deploy. Preview your Worker at its provided workers.dev subdomain.

Editing in the dashboard is helpful for simpler use cases.

Once you have created your Worker script, you can edit and deploy your Worker using the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages. Select your application. Select Edit Code.

​​ Wrangler CLI

To develop more advanced applications or implement tests, start working in the Wrangler CLI.

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta External link icon Open external link or nvm External link icon Open external link to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

Run the following command, replacing the value of [<DIRECTORY>] which the location you want to put your Worker Script.

npm

yarn

pnpm

bun $ npm create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] -- --type=pre-existing $ yarn create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing $ pnpm create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing $ bun create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing

After you run this command - and work through the prompts - your local changes will not automatically sync with dashboard. So, once you download your script, continue using the CLI.