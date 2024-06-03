Get started in the dashboard
Follow this guide to create a Workers application using the Cloudflare dashboard.
Prerequisites
Sign up for a Cloudflare account if you have not already.
Setup
To create a Workers application:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages.
- Select Create application.
- Select a template or Create Worker.
- Review the provided code and select Deploy.
- Preview your Worker at its provided
workers.devsubdomain.
Development
Dashboard
Editing in the dashboard is helpful for simpler use cases.
Once you have created your Worker script, you can edit and deploy your Worker using the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages.
- Select your application.
- Select Edit Code.
Wrangler CLI
To develop more advanced applications or implement tests, start working in the Wrangler CLI.
- Run the following command, replacing the value of
[<DIRECTORY>]which the location you want to put your Worker Script.
$ npm create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] -- --type=pre-existing
$ yarn create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing
$ pnpm create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing
$ bun create cloudflare [<DIRECTORY>] --type=pre-existing
After you run this command - and work through the prompts - your local changes will not automatically sync with dashboard. So, once you download your script, continue using the CLI.