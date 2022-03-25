Cloudflare Docs
Fetch HTML

Send a request to a remote server, read HTML from the response, and serve that HTML.
/**
 * Example someHost at URL is set up to respond with HTML
 * Replace URL with the host you wish to send requests to
 */

const someHost = 'https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos';

const url = someHost + '/static/html';



/**
 * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string.
 * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body
 * @param {Response} response
 */

async function gatherResponse(response) {
  const { headers } = response;
  const contentType = headers.get('content-type') || '';
  if (contentType.includes('application/json')) {
    return JSON.stringify(await response.json());
  } else if (contentType.includes('application/text')) {
    return response.text();
  } else if (contentType.includes('text/html')) {
    return response.text();
  } else {
    return response.text();
  }

}



async function handleRequest() {
  const init = {
    headers: {
      'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8',
    },
  };
  const response = await fetch(url, init);
  const results = await gatherResponse(response);
  return new Response(results, init);

}



addEventListener('fetch', event => {
  return event.respondWith(handleRequest());

});