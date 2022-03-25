Fetch HTML
Send a request to a remote server, read HTML from the response, and serve that HTML.
/** * Example someHost at URL is set up to respond with HTML * Replace URL with the host you wish to send requests to */
const someHost = 'https://examples.cloudflareworkers.com/demos';
const url = someHost + '/static/html';
/** * gatherResponse awaits and returns a response body as a string. * Use await gatherResponse(..) in an async function to get the response body * @param {Response} response */
async function gatherResponse(response) { const { headers } = response; const contentType = headers.get('content-type') || ''; if (contentType.includes('application/json')) { return JSON.stringify(await response.json()); } else if (contentType.includes('application/text')) { return response.text(); } else if (contentType.includes('text/html')) { return response.text(); } else { return response.text(); }
}
async function handleRequest() { const init = { headers: { 'content-type': 'text/html;charset=UTF-8', }, }; const response = await fetch(url, init); const results = await gatherResponse(response); return new Response(results, init);
}
addEventListener('fetch', event => { return event.respondWith(handleRequest());
});