Connect to Salesforce through Access (SAML)

This guide covers how to configure Salesforce as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Admin access to a Salesforce account

​​ 1. Add a SaaS application to Cloudflare Zero Trust

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select SaaS. For Application, select Salesforce. For the authentication protocol, select SAML. Select Add application. Fill in the following fields: Entity ID : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com

: Assertion Consumer Service URL : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com

: Name ID format: Email Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key. Select Save configuration. Configure Access policies for the application. Select Done.

​​ 2. Create a certificate file

Paste the Public key in a text editor. Wrap the certificate in -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- and -----END CERTIFICATE----- . Set the file extension as .crt and save.

​​ 3. Add a SAML SSO provider to Salesforce

In Salesforce, go to Setup. In the Quick Find box, enter single sign-on and select Single Sign-On Settings. In SAML Single Sign-On Settings, select New. Fill in the following fields: Name: Name of the SSO provider (for example, Cloudflare Access ). Users will select this name when signing in to Salesforce.

Name of the SSO provider (for example, ). Users will select this name when signing in to Salesforce. API name: (this will pre-populate)

(this will pre-populate) Issuer: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com , where <your-team-name> is your team name .

, where is your . Identity Provider Certificate : Upload the .crt certificate file from 2. Create a certificate file .

: Upload the certificate file from . EntityID : https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com

: SAML Identity type: If the user’s Salesforce username is their email address, select Assertion contains the User’s Salesforce username. Otherwise, select Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object and make sure the user’s Federation ID matches their email address. Configure Federation IDs In the Quick Find box, enter users and select Users . Select the user. Verify that the user’s Federation ID matches the email address used to authenticate to Cloudflare Access.

If the user’s Salesforce username is their email address, select Assertion contains the User’s Salesforce username. Otherwise, select Assertion contains the Federation ID from the User object and make sure the user’s Federation ID matches their email address. Identity Provider Login URL: SSO endpoint provided in Cloudflare Zero Trust for this application. Select Save.

​​ 4. Enable Single Sign-On in Salesforce