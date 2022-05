Configure rate limiting rules

This page provides an example of creating a rate limiting rule in a zone using Terraform.

For more information on rate limiting rules, refer to Rate limiting rules in the Cloudflare WAF documentation. For more information on configuring the previous version of rate limiting rules in Terraform, refer to the cloudflare_rate_limit resource External link icon Open external link in the Terraform documentation.

​​ Create a rate limiting rule

This example creates a rate limiting rule in zone with ID <ZONE_ID> blocking traffic that exceeds the configured rate:

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "zone_rl" { zone_id = "<ZONE_ID>" name = "Rate limiting for my zone" description = "" kind = "zone" phase = "http_ratelimit" rules { action = "block" ratelimit { characteristics = [ "cf.colo.id" , "ip.src" ] period = 60 requests_per_period = 100 mitigation_timeout = 600 } expression = "(http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/\")" description = "My rate limiting rule" enabled = true } }

​​ Create an advanced rate limiting rule

This example creates a rate limiting rule in zone with ID <ZONE_ID> with: