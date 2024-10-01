SQL statements

D1 is compatible with most SQLite's SQL convention since it leverages SQLite's query engine. D1 supports a number of database-level statements that allow you to list tables, indexes, and inspect the schema for a given table or index.

You can execute any of these statements via the D1 console in the Cloudflare dashboard, wrangler d1 execute , or with the D1 Worker Bindings API.

Supported SQLite extensions

D1 supports a subset of SQLite extensions for added functionality, including:

Default SQLite extensions.

FTS5 module ↗ for full-text search.

Compatible PRAGMA statements

D1 supports some SQLite PRAGMA ↗ statements. The PRAGMA statement is an SQL extension for SQLite. PRAGMA commands can be used to:

Modify the behavior of certain SQLite operations.

Query the SQLite library for internal data about schemas or tables (but note that PRAGMA statements cannot query the contents of a table).

Control environmental variables.

The PRAGMA statement examples on this page use the following SQL.

PRAGMA foreign_keys = off ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Employee" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Category" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Customer" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Shipper" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Supplier" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Order" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Product" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "OrderDetail" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "CustomerCustomerDemo" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "CustomerDemographic" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Region" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "Territory" ; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "EmployeeTerritory" ; DROP VIEW IF EXISTS [ProductDetails_V]; CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Employee" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "LastName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "FirstName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Title" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "TitleOfCourtesy" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "BirthDate" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "HireDate" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Address" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "City" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Region" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "PostalCode" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Country" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "HomePhone" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Extension" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Photo" BLOB NULL , "Notes" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ReportsTo" INTEGER NULL , "PhotoPath" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Category" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "CategoryName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Description" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Customer" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "CompanyName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ContactName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ContactTitle" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Address" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "City" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Region" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "PostalCode" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Country" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Phone" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Fax" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Shipper" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "CompanyName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Phone" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Supplier" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "CompanyName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ContactName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ContactTitle" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Address" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "City" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Region" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "PostalCode" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Country" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Phone" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "Fax" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "HomePage" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Order" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "CustomerId" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "EmployeeId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "OrderDate" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "RequiredDate" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShippedDate" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipVia" INTEGER NULL , "Freight" DECIMAL NOT NULL , "ShipName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipAddress" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipCity" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipRegion" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipPostalCode" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "ShipCountry" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Product" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "ProductName" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "SupplierId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "CategoryId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "QuantityPerUnit" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "UnitPrice" DECIMAL NOT NULL , "UnitsInStock" INTEGER NOT NULL , "UnitsOnOrder" INTEGER NOT NULL , "ReorderLevel" INTEGER NOT NULL , "Discontinued" INTEGER NOT NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "OrderDetail" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "OrderId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "ProductId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "UnitPrice" DECIMAL NOT NULL , "Quantity" INTEGER NOT NULL , "Discount" DOUBLE NOT NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "CustomerCustomerDemo" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "CustomerTypeId" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "CustomerDemographic" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "CustomerDesc" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Region" ( "Id" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , "RegionDescription" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "Territory" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "TerritoryDescription" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL , "RegionId" INTEGER NOT NULL ); CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS "EmployeeTerritory" ( "Id" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) PRIMARY KEY , "EmployeeId" INTEGER NOT NULL , "TerritoryId" VARCHAR ( 8000 ) NULL ); CREATE VIEW [ProductDetails_V] as select p. * , c.CategoryName, c.Description as [CategoryDescription], s.CompanyName as [SupplierName], s.Region as [SupplierRegion] from [Product] p join [Category] c on p.CategoryId = c.id join [Supplier] s on s.id = p.SupplierId;

Warning D1 PRAGMA statements only apply to the current transaction.

PRAGMA table_list

Lists the tables and views in the database. This includes the system tables maintained by D1.

Return values

One row per each table. Each row contains:

Schema : the schema in which the table appears (for example, main or temp ) name : the name of the table type : the type of the object (one of table , view , shadow , virtual ) ncol : the number of columns in the table, including generated or hidden columns wr : 1 if the table is a WITHOUT ROWID table, 0 otherwise strict : 1 if the table is a STRICT table, 0 otherwise

Example of PRAGMA table_list Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA table_list' 🌀 Executing on remote database [DATABASE_NAME] ( DATABASE_ID ): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.5874ms ┌────────┬──────────────────────┬───────┬──────┬────┬────────┐ │ schema │ name │ type │ ncol │ wr │ strict │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Territory │ table │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ CustomerDemographic │ table │ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ OrderDetail │ table │ 6 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ sqlite_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Region │ table │ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ _cf_KV │ table │ 2 │ 1 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ ProductDetails_V │ view │ 14 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ EmployeeTerritory │ table │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Employee │ table │ 18 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Category │ table │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Customer │ table │ 11 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Shipper │ table │ 3 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Supplier │ table │ 12 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Order │ table │ 14 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ CustomerCustomerDemo │ table │ 2 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ main │ Product │ table │ 10 │ 0 │ 0 │ ├────────┼──────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤ │ temp │ sqlite_temp_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │ └────────┴──────────────────────┴───────┴──────┴────┴────────┘

PRAGMA table_info("TABLE_NAME")

Shows the schema (columns, types, null, default values) for the given TABLE_NAME .

Return values

One row for each column in the specified table. Each row contains:

cid : a row identifier name : the name of the column type : the data type (if provided), '' otherwise notnull : 1 if the column can be NULL, 0 otherwise dflt_value : the default value of the column pk : 1 if the column is a primary key, 0 otherwise

Example of PRAGMA table_info Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA table_info("Order")' 🌀 Executing on remote database [DATABASE_NAME] ( DATABASE_ID ): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.8502ms ┌─────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────┬────────────┬────┐ │ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ dflt_value │ pk │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 0 │ Id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 1 │ CustomerId │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 2 │ EmployeeId │ INTEGER │ 1 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 3 │ OrderDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 4 │ RequiredDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 5 │ ShippedDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 6 │ ShipVia │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 7 │ Freight │ DECIMAL │ 1 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 8 │ ShipName │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 9 │ ShipAddress │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 10 │ ShipCity │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 11 │ ShipRegion │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 12 │ ShipPostalCode │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤ │ 13 │ ShipCountry │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ └─────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────┴────────────┴────┘

PRAGMA table_xinfo("TABLE_NAME")

Similar to PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME) but also includes generated columns.

Example of PRAGMA table_xinfo Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA table_xinfo("Order")' 🌀 Executing on remote database [DATABASE_NAME] ( DATABASE_ID ): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.3854ms ┌─────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────┬────────────┬────┬────────┐ │ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ dflt_value │ pk │ hidden │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ Id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 1 │ CustomerId │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 2 │ EmployeeId │ INTEGER │ 1 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 3 │ OrderDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 4 │ RequiredDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 5 │ ShippedDate │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 6 │ ShipVia │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 7 │ Freight │ DECIMAL │ 1 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 8 │ ShipName │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 9 │ ShipAddress │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 10 │ ShipCity │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 11 │ ShipRegion │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 12 │ ShipPostalCode │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ ├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┼────────┤ │ 13 │ ShipCountry │ VARCHAR ( 8000 ) │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │ └─────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────┴────────────┴────┴────────┘

PRAGMA index_list("TABLE_NAME")

Show the indexes for the given TABLE_NAME .

Return values

One row for each index associated with the specified table. Each row contains:

seq : a sequence number for internal tracking name : the name of the index unique : 1 if the index is UNIQUE, 0 otherwise origin : the origin of the index ( c if created by CREATE INDEX statement, u if created by UNIQUE constraint, pk if created by a PRIMARY KEY constraint) partial : 1 if the index is a partial index, 0 otherwise

Example of PRAGMA index_list Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA index_list("Territory")' 🌀 Executing on remote database d1-pragma-db (DATABASE_ID): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.2177ms ┌─────┬──────────────────────────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ seq │ name │ unique │ origin │ partial │ ├─────┼──────────────────────────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ sqlite_autoindex_Territory_1 │ 1 │ pk │ 0 │ └─────┴──────────────────────────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┘

PRAGMA index_info(INDEX_NAME)

Show the indexed column(s) for the given INDEX_NAME .

Return values

One row for each key column in the specified index. Each row contains:

seqno : the rank of the column within the index cid : the rank of the column within the table being indexed name : the name of the column being indexed

Example of PRAGMA index_info Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA index_info("sqlite_autoindex_Territory_1")' 🌀 Executing on remote database d1-pragma-db (DATABASE_ID): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.2523ms ┌───────┬─────┬──────┐ │ seqno │ cid │ name │ ├───────┼─────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 0 │ Id │ └───────┴─────┴──────┘

PRAGMA index_xinfo("INDEX_NAME")

Similar to PRAGMA index_info("TABLE_NAME") but also includes hidden columns.

Example of PRAGMA index_xinfo Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA index_xinfo("sqlite_autoindex_Territory_1")' 🌀 Executing on remote database d1-pragma-db (DATABASE_ID): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 0.6034ms ┌───────┬─────┬──────┬──────┬────────┬─────┐ │ seqno │ cid │ name │ desc │ coll │ key │ ├───────┼─────┼──────┼──────┼────────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 0 │ Id │ 0 │ BINARY │ 1 │ ├───────┼─────┼──────┼──────┼────────┼─────┤ │ 1 │ -1 │ │ 0 │ BINARY │ 0 │ └───────┴─────┴──────┴──────┴────────┴─────┘

PRAGMA quick_check

Checks the formatting and consistency of the table, including:

Incorrectly formatted records

Missing pages

Sections of the database which are used multiple times, or are not used at all.

Return values

If there are no errors: a single row with the value OK

a single row with the value If there are errors: a string which describes the issues flagged by the check

Example of PRAGMA quick_check Terminal window npx wrangler d1 execute [DATABASE_NAME] --command = 'PRAGMA quick_check' 🌀 Executing on remote database [DATABASE_NAME] ( DATABASE_ID ): 🌀 To execute on your local development database, remove the --remote flag from your wrangler command. 🚣 Executed 1 commands in 1.4073ms ┌─────────────┐ │ quick_check │ ├─────────────┤ │ ok │ └─────────────┘

PRAGMA foreign_key_check

Checks for invalid references of foreign keys in the selected table.

PRAGMA foreign_key_list("TABLE_NAME")

Lists the foreign key constraints in the selected table.

PRAGMA case_sensitive_like = (on|off)

Toggles case sensitivity for LIKE operators. When PRAGMA case_sensitive_like is set to:

ON : 'a' LIKE 'A' is false

: 'a' LIKE 'A' is false OFF : 'a' LIKE 'A' is true (this is the default behavior of the LIKE operator)

PRAGMA ignore_check_constraints = (on|off)

Toggles the enforcement of CHECK constraints. When PRAGMA ignore_check_constraints is set to:

ON : check constraints are ignored

: check constraints are ignored OFF : check constraints are enforced (this is the default behavior)

PRAGMA legacy_alter_table = (on|off)

Toggles the ALTER TABLE RENAME command behavior before/after the legacy version of SQLite (3.24.0). When PRAGMA legacy_alter_table is set to:

ON : ALTER TABLE RENAME only rewrites the initial occurrence of the table name in its CREATE TABLE statement and any associated CREATE INDEX and CREATE TRIGGER statements. All other occurrences are unmodified.

: ALTER TABLE RENAME only rewrites the initial occurrence of the table name in its CREATE TABLE statement and any associated CREATE INDEX and CREATE TRIGGER statements. All other occurrences are unmodified. OFF : ALTER TABLE RENAME rewrites all references to the table name in the schema (this is the default behavior).

PRAGMA recursive_triggers = (on|off)

Toggles the recursive trigger capability. When PRAGMA recursive_triggers is set to:

ON : triggers which fire can activate other triggers (a single trigger can fire multiple times over the same row)

: triggers which fire can activate other triggers (a single trigger can fire multiple times over the same row) OFF : triggers which fire cannot activate other triggers

PRAGMA reverse_unordered_selects = (on|off)

Toggles the order of the results of a SELECT statement without an ORDER BY clause. When PRAGMA reverse_unordered_selects is set to:

ON : reverses the order of results of a SELECT statement

: reverses the order of results of a SELECT statement OFF : returns the results of a SELECT statement in the usual order

PRAGMA foreign_keys = (on|off)

Toggles the foreign key constraint enforcement. When PRAGMA foreign_keys is set to:

ON : stops operations which violate foreign key constraints

: stops operations which violate foreign key constraints OFF : allows operations which violate foreign key constraints

PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = (on|off)

Allows you to defer the enforcement of foreign key constraints until the end of the current transaction. This can be useful during database migrations, as schema changes may temporarily violate constraints depending on the order in which they are applied.

This does not disable foreign key enforcement outside of the current transaction. If you have not resolved outstanding foreign key violations at the end of your transaction, it will fail with a FOREIGN KEY constraint failed error.

Note that setting PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = ON does not prevent ON DELETE CASCADE actions from being executed. While foreign key constraint checks are deferred until the end of a transaction, ON DELETE CASCADE operations will remain active, consistent with SQLite's behavior.

To defer foreign key enforcement, set PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on at the start of your transaction, or ahead of changes that would violate constraints:

-- Defer foreign key enforcement in this transaction. PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on -- Run your CREATE TABLE or ALTER TABLE / COLUMN statements ALTER TABLE users ... -- This is implicit if not set by the end of the transaction. PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = off

Refer to the foreign key documentation to learn more about how to work with foreign keys.

Query sqlite_master

You can also query the sqlite_master table to show all tables, indexes, and the original SQL used to generate them:

SELECT name , sql FROM sqlite_master

{ " name " : "users" , " sql " : "CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, email_address TEXT, created_at INTEGER, deleted INTEGER, settings TEXT)" } , { " name " : "idx_ordered_users" , " sql " : "CREATE INDEX idx_ordered_users ON users(created_at DESC)" } , { " name " : "Order" , " sql " : "CREATE TABLE \" Order \" ( \" Id \" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \" CustomerId \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" EmployeeId \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" OrderDate \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" RequiredDate \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShippedDate \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipVia \" INTEGER NULL, \" Freight \" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \" ShipName \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipAddress \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipCity \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipRegion \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipPostalCode \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" ShipCountry \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL)" } , { " name " : "Product" , " sql " : "CREATE TABLE \" Product \" ( \" Id \" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \" ProductName \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" SupplierId \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" CategoryId \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" QuantityPerUnit \" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \" UnitPrice \" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \" UnitsInStock \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" UnitsOnOrder \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" ReorderLevel \" INTEGER NOT NULL, \" Discontinued \" INTEGER NOT NULL)" }

Search with LIKE

You can perform a search using SQL's LIKE operator:

const { results } = await env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName LIKE ?" , ) . bind ( "%eve%" ) . all () ; console . log ( "results: " , results ) ;

results : [ ... ]

