Design guide
Purpose
Help users understand how to plan and design a solution using Cloudflare. Typically design guides are a subset of a reference architecture.
Tone
instructional, straightforward
content_type
design-guide
Examples
Securely deliver applications with Cloudflare
Structure
Required components
Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.
Introduction: Two to three paragraphs describing the subject matter.
Intended audience: Summary of who the content is aimed at and what users will learn.
Optional components
Screenshots
Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.
Template
---title: "Example design guide"pcx_content_type: design-guideweight:meta: title: "Design guide: An example"---
# Design guide title
## IntroductionProvide context to what this guide is going to cover. Ensure you describe the end state of the solution this guide will detail.
### Who is this for?This reference architecture is designed for IT or security professionals with some responsibility over or familiarity with their organization’s existing infrastructure. It is useful to have some experience with technologies important to securing hybrid work, including identity providers (IdPs), user directories, single sign on (SSO), endpoint security or management (EPP, XDR, UEM, MDM), firewalls, routers, and point solutions like packet or content inspection hardware, threat prevention, and data loss prevention technologies.
## Heading 1### Subheading 1
## Heading 2### Subheading 2
## Heading 3### Subheading 4
## Summary