Querying Magic Transit tunnel bandwidth analytics with GraphQL
In this example, you are going to use the GraphQL Analytics API to query Magic Transit ingress tunnel traffic over a specified time period.
The following API call will request Magic Transit ingress tunnel traffic over a one-hour period and output the requested fields. Be sure to replace
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID,
CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL, and
CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY with your email and API credentials, and adjust the
datetime_geq and
datetime_leq values as needed.
The following example queries for ingress traffic. To query for egress, change the value in the direction filter.
API Call
PAYLOAD='{ "query": "query GetTunnelHealthCheckResults($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100, filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_lt: $datetimeEnd, direction: $direction } ) { avg { bitRateFiveMinutes } dimensions { tunnelName datetimeFiveMinutes } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>, "direction": "ingress", "datetimeStart": "2022-05-04T11:00:00.000Z", "datetimeEnd": "2022-05-04T12:00:00.000Z" } }}'
# curl with Legacy API Key
curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-key: <CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>" \ --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ # curl with API Token
curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>" \ --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/
The returned values represent the total bandwidth in bits/second during the five minute interval for a particular tunnel. To use aggregations other than five minutes, make sure that you use the same window for both your metric and date time. For example, to see hourly groups, use
bitRateHour and
datetimeHour.
The result will be in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to
jq will make it easier to read, like in the following example:
... | curl \ -X POST \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-key: <CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY>" \ --data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql/ | jq .
#=> {
#=> "data": {
#=> "viewer": {
#=> "accounts": [
#=> {
#=> "magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups": [
#=> {
#=> avg: { bitRateFiveMinutes: 327680 },
#=> dimensions: {
#=> datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:00-00:00',
#=> tunnelName: 'tunnel_name'
#=> }
#=> },
#=> {
#=> avg: { bitRateFiveMinutes: 627213680 },
#=> dimensions: {
#=> datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',
#=> tunnelName: 'another_tunnel'
#=> }
#=> }
#=> ]
#=> }
#=> ]
#=> }
#=> },
#=> "errors": null
#=> }