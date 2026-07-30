Public DNS setup

If you cannot use a Cloudflare Tunnel setup, you can also create a public DNS record for your key server.
This setup option is not ideal as the DNS record cannot be proxied and - as a result - will expose the origin IP address of your key server.
Keyless has been tested on
amd64 and
arm architectures. The key server binary will likely run on all architectures that Go supports. Code support may exist for other CPUs too, but these other architectures have not been tested.
In addition to running on bare metal, the key server should run without issue in a virtualized or containerized environment. Care will need to be taken to configure ingress access to the appropriate TCP port and file system access to private keys (if using filesystem storage).
You will need to have a supported operating system (OS) to run Keyless. Supported operating systems include:
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal), 22.04 LTS (Jammy), 24.04 LTS (Noble)
- Debian 11 (Bullseye), 12 (Bookworm), 13 (Trixie)
- RHEL 8, 9, CentOS 8, and CentOS Stream 9
- Amazon Linux 2, 2023
We strongly recommend that you use an operating system still supported by the vendor (still receiving security updates) as your key server will have access to your private keys.
- Open a Terminal and run
openssl rand -hex 24to generate a long, random hostname such as
11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f738950ddfa50b7349d09b5f.example.com.
- Add this record via your DNS provider’s interface as an A or AAAA record pointing to the IP address of your Keyless SSL server.
- Use this hostname as the server hostname during initialization of your Keyless SSL server.
Keyless SSL involves two different certificates. Confusing them is the most common setup error.
|Certificate
|What it is
|SAN should contain
|Edge (Keyless SSL) certificate
|The public certificate Cloudflare serves for your site.
|Your site hostnames only (for example,
www.example.com)
|Key server authentication certificate
|The certificate your key server uses to prove itself to Cloudflare.
|The key server hostname only
Before your key servers can be configured, you must next upload the corresponding SSL certificates to Cloudflare’s edge. During TLS termination, Cloudflare will present these certificates to connecting browsers and then (for non-resumed sessions) communicate with the specified key server to complete the handshake.
Upload certificates to Cloudflare with only SANs that you wish to use with Cloudflare Keyless SSL. All Keyless SSL hostnames must be proxied.
You will have to upload each certificate used with Keyless SSL.
To create a Keyless certificate in the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates ↗
-
Select Upload Keyless SSL Certificate.
-
Fill in the upload modal with the certificate and other details and select Add.
|Label
|Description
|Example Values
|Key server label
|Any unique identifier for your key server.
|“test-keyless”, “production-keyless-1”
|Key server hostname
|The hostname of your key server that holds the key for this certificate (such as the random hostname generated earlier).
|11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f738950ddfa50b7349d09b5f.example.com
|Key server port
|Set to 2407 unless you have changed this on the key server.
|2407
|SSL Certificate
|The valid X509v3 SSL certificate (in PEM form) for which you hold the private key.
|(PEM bytes)
|Bundle method
|This should almost always be Compatible. Refer to Uploading Custom Certificates for more details.
|Compatible
To create a Keyless certificate with the API, send a
POST request.
Finally, you need to install the key server on your infrastructure, populate it with the SSL keys of the certificates you wish to use to terminate TLS at Cloudflare’s edge, and activate the key server so it can be mutually authenticated.
These steps are also at the Cloudflare package repository ↗.
Gokeyless uses CGO for PKCS#11/HSM support, which creates glibc dependencies. Use the repository that matches your distribution.
Add your Cloudflare account details to the configuration file located at
/etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml:
Set the hostname of the key server, for example,
11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f.example.com. This is also the value you entered when you uploaded your keyless certificate and is the hostname of your key server that holds the key for this certificate.
-
Set the Zone ID (found on Overview tab of the Cloudflare dashboard).
-
Set the authentication credential for server certificate enrollment. gokeyless supports two options:
-
API Token (recommended): Create an API Token with the Zone > SSL and Certificates > Edit permission. Set it in your configuration:
Or use the environment variable
KEYLESS_API_TOKEN.
-
Origin CA API key (deprecated): Set the Origin CA API key. This option will stop working on September 30, 2026.
-
Install your private keys in
/etc/keyless/keys/ and set the user and group to keyless with 400 permissions. Keys must be in PEM or DER format and have an extension of
.key:
When running multiple key servers, make sure all required keys are distributed to each key server. Customers typically will either use a configuration management tool such as Salt or Puppet to distribute keys or mount
/etc/keyless/keys to a network location accessible only by your key servers. Keys are read on boot into memory, so a network path must be accessible during the gokeyless process start/restart.
To activate, restart your keyless instance:
- systemd:
sudo service gokeyless restart
- upstart/sysvinit:
sudo /etc/init.d/gokeyless restart
If this command fails, try troubleshooting by checking the logs.
During TLS handshakes, Cloudflare's keyless client will initiate connections to the key server hostname or IP address you specify during certificate upload. By default, the keyless client will use a destination TCP port of 2407, but this can be changed during certificate upload or by editing the certificate details after upload.
Create WAF custom rules that allow your key server to accept connections from only Cloudflare. You can get Cloudflare's IPv4 and IPv6 addresses via the IP details API endpoint.