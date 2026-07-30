Public DNS setup

Public DNS

Overview Before you begin Supported platforms Supported operating systems 1. Create public DNS record Certificates used in Keyless SSL 2. Upload Keyless SSL Certificates 3. Set up and activate key server Install Configure Populate keys Activate Allow incoming connections from Cloudflare

If you cannot use a Cloudflare Tunnel setup, you can also create a public DNS record for your key server.

This setup option is not ideal as the DNS record cannot be proxied and - as a result - will expose the origin IP address of your key server.

Before you begin

Supported platforms

Keyless has been tested on amd64 and arm architectures. The key server binary will likely run on all architectures that Go supports. Code support may exist for other CPUs too, but these other architectures have not been tested.

In addition to running on bare metal, the key server should run without issue in a virtualized or containerized environment. Care will need to be taken to configure ingress access to the appropriate TCP port and file system access to private keys (if using filesystem storage).

Supported operating systems

You will need to have a supported operating system (OS) to run Keyless. Supported operating systems include:

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal), 22.04 LTS (Jammy), 24.04 LTS (Noble)

Debian 11 (Bullseye), 12 (Bookworm), 13 (Trixie)

RHEL 8, 9, CentOS 8, and CentOS Stream 9

Amazon Linux 2, 2023

We strongly recommend that you use an operating system still supported by the vendor (still receiving security updates) as your key server will have access to your private keys.

1. Create public DNS record

Open a Terminal and run openssl rand -hex 24 to generate a long, random hostname such as 11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f738950ddfa50b7349d09b5f.example.com . Add this record via your DNS provider’s interface as an A or AAAA record pointing to the IP address of your Keyless SSL server. Use this hostname as the server hostname during initialization of your Keyless SSL server.

Caution As a security measure, you should hide the hostname of your key server.

Note If your key server hostname is on a Cloudflare zone, you must create a DNS-only (grey cloud) record for it — do not proxy it. If the record is proxied, the hostname resolves to Cloudflare's edge IP addresses instead of your key server, so Cloudflare's keyless client cannot reach it. If the record is missing, resolution fails with NXDOMAIN. Either way, the Keyless SSL handshake fails. The fix is the DNS-only record — not adding the hostname to a certificate Subject Alternative Name (SAN).

Certificates used in Keyless SSL

Keyless SSL involves two different certificates. Confusing them is the most common setup error.

Certificate What it is SAN should contain Edge (Keyless SSL) certificate The public certificate Cloudflare serves for your site. Your site hostnames only (for example, www.example.com ) Key server authentication certificate The certificate your key server uses to prove itself to Cloudflare. The key server hostname only

Caution Do not add your key server hostname to the SAN of your public edge certificate. It is not required, and it leaks internal hostnames into the public certificate and Certificate Transparency logs.

2. Upload Keyless SSL Certificates

Before your key servers can be configured, you must next upload the corresponding SSL certificates to Cloudflare’s edge. During TLS termination, Cloudflare will present these certificates to connecting browsers and then (for non-resumed sessions) communicate with the specified key server to complete the handshake.

Upload certificates to Cloudflare with only SANs that you wish to use with Cloudflare Keyless SSL. All Keyless SSL hostnames must be proxied.

You will have to upload each certificate used with Keyless SSL.

To create a Keyless certificate in the dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ Select Upload Keyless SSL Certificate. Fill in the upload modal with the certificate and other details and select Add. Label Description Example Values Key server label Any unique identifier for your key server. “test-keyless”, “production-keyless-1” Key server hostname The hostname of your key server that holds the key for this certificate (such as the random hostname generated earlier). 11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f738950ddfa50b7349d09b5f.example.com Key server port Set to 2407 unless you have changed this on the key server. 2407 SSL Certificate The valid X509v3 SSL certificate (in PEM form) for which you hold the private key. (PEM bytes) Bundle method This should almost always be Compatible. Refer to Uploading Custom Certificates for more details. Compatible To create a Keyless certificate with the API, send a POST request.

3. Set up and activate key server

Finally, you need to install the key server on your infrastructure, populate it with the SSL keys of the certificates you wish to use to terminate TLS at Cloudflare’s edge, and activate the key server so it can be mutually authenticated.

Note If you plan to run Keyless SSL in a high availability setup, you may need to set up additional infrastructure (load balancing and health checks).

Install

These steps are also at the Cloudflare package repository ↗.

Debian/Ubuntu packages

sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless trixie main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless bookworm main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless bullseye main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless noble main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless jammy main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless sudo mkdir -p --mode=0755 /usr/share/keyrings curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflare.com/cloudflare-main.gpg | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg > /dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-main.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless focal main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare.list sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install gokeyless

RHEL/CentOS/Amazon Linux packages

Gokeyless uses CGO for PKCS#11/HSM support, which creates glibc dependencies. Use the repository that matches your distribution.

sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless/rpm/gokeyless.repo sudo dnf install gokeyless curl -fsSl https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless/rpm/gokeyless.repo | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/gokeyless.repo sudo yum update sudo yum install gokeyless sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless/rpm-el8/gokeyless.repo sudo dnf install gokeyless curl -fsSl https://pkg.cloudflare.com/gokeyless/rpm-el8/gokeyless.repo | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/gokeyless.repo sudo yum update sudo yum install gokeyless

Configure

Add your Cloudflare account details to the configuration file located at /etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml :

Set the hostname of the key server, for example, 11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f.example.com . This is also the value you entered when you uploaded your keyless certificate and is the hostname of your key server that holds the key for this certificate. Set the Zone ID (found on Overview tab of the Cloudflare dashboard). Set the authentication credential for server certificate enrollment. gokeyless supports two options: API Token (recommended): Create an API Token with the Zone > SSL and Certificates > Edit permission. Set it in your configuration: api_token : "<YOUR_API_TOKEN>" Or use the environment variable KEYLESS_API_TOKEN .

Origin CA API key (deprecated): Set the Origin CA API key. This option will stop working on September 30, 2026.

Origin CA Service Keys are removed September 30, 2026 The Origin CA API key (Service Key) used for Keyless SSL enrollment is deprecated and will be removed on September 30, 2026. After that date, key server enrollment and certificate refresh using only a Service Key will fail. To migrate, upgrade to gokeyless 1.18.0 or later, create an API Token with Zone > SSL and Certificates > Edit, and set the api_token value in /etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml (or the KEYLESS_API_TOKEN environment variable). You can then remove the origin_ca_api_key value. Refer to the gokeyless 1.18.0 release notes ↗ and the Origin CA keys deprecation notice for details.

Populate keys

Install your private keys in /etc/keyless/keys/ and set the user and group to keyless with 400 permissions. Keys must be in PEM or DER format and have an extension of .key :

ls -l /etc/keyless/keys

-r-------- 1 keyless keyless 1675 Nov 18 16:44 example.com.key

When running multiple key servers, make sure all required keys are distributed to each key server. Customers typically will either use a configuration management tool such as Salt or Puppet to distribute keys or mount /etc/keyless/keys to a network location accessible only by your key servers. Keys are read on boot into memory, so a network path must be accessible during the gokeyless process start/restart.

Activate

To activate, restart your keyless instance:

systemd: sudo service gokeyless restart

upstart/sysvinit: sudo /etc/init.d/gokeyless restart

Note The first time the key server starts with the hostname, Zone ID, and Origin CA API key set, it automatically generates its own private key and certificate signing request (CSR), submits the CSR to Cloudflare, and saves the signed authentication certificate it presents for mutual TLS. You do not need to create this certificate manually. If those three values are not set, the key server will not start and will ask you to set them — or to run it with --config-only or --manual-activation to generate the key and CSR interactively.

If this command fails, try troubleshooting by checking the logs.

Allow incoming connections from Cloudflare

During TLS handshakes, Cloudflare's keyless client will initiate connections to the key server hostname or IP address you specify during certificate upload. By default, the keyless client will use a destination TCP port of 2407, but this can be changed during certificate upload or by editing the certificate details after upload.

Create WAF custom rules that allow your key server to accept connections from only Cloudflare. You can get Cloudflare's IPv4 and IPv6 addresses via the IP details API endpoint.